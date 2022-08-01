Proteins
Proteins
Amino Acids
The primary building blocks (monomers) of proteins are:
a) Glucose molecules.
b) Lipids.
c) Nucleotides.
d) Amino acids.
e) None of these.
Which two functional groups are always found in amino acids?
a) Carbonyl and amino groups.
b) Carboxyl and amino groups.
c) Amino and sulfhydryl groups.
d) Hydroxyl and carboxyl groups.
5 Protein-Related Terms
What term is used for an amino acid chain that has greater than 50 covalently linked amino acids?
a) Protein.
b) Peptide.
c) Amino acid.
d) Polypeptide.
Protein Structure
The specific amino acid sequence in a protein is its:
a) Primary structure.
b) Secondary structure.
c) Tertiary structure.
d) Quaternary structure.
Which of the following is true of protein structure?
a) Peptide bonds are formed by hydrolysis.
b) Peptide bonds join the amine group on one amino acid with the R group of another amino acid.
c) Secondary protein structures are caused by hydrogen bonding between atoms of the peptide backbone.
d) Tertiary protein structure emerges when there is more than one polypeptide in a protein.
Denatured Proteins & Chaperones
What is the role of a chaperone protein?
a) Assist in RNA and DNA folding.
b) Assist in membrane transport.
c) Assist in protein denaturation.
d) Assist in dehydration synthesis reactions.
e) Assist in protein folding or re-naturing.
- What type of bond is directly involved in the formation of an α-helix? a. peptide bonds between amino acid res...
- What type of information is used to direct different polypeptides to fold into different shapes?
- The structural level of a protein least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding is the a. primary level. ...
- If a cell were to use only 10 of the 20 possible amino acids, how much effect would you expect this to have on...
- Explain how molecular chaperones facilitate protein folding in many different polypeptides, each with their ow...
- Different proteins are composed of different sequences of . a. sugars; b. lipids; c. fats; d...
- Why are proteins not considered to be a good candidate for the first living molecule? a. Their catalytic capab...
- Predict the effect on protein function if each polypeptide adopted only a single, inflexible shape based on it...
- Proteins may function as . a. genetic material; b. cholesterol molecules; c. fat reserves; d...
- Based on what you know of the peptide bonds that link together amino acid residues, why would proline's side c...
- Which structural level of a protein would be least affected by a disruption in hydrogen bonding? a. primary st...
- Make a concept map (see BioSkills 12) that relates the four levels of protein structure and shows how they can...
- Most proteins are soluble in the aqueous environment of a cell. Knowing that, where in the overall three-dimen...
- What are the two types of secondary structures found in polypeptides, and what maintains them? What stabilizes...
- How can a cell make many different kinds of proteins out of only 20 amino acids? Of the myriad possibilities, ...