Proteins quiz Flashcards

Which of the following best describes how amino acids affect the tertiary structure of a protein?
Amino acids affect the tertiary structure of a protein through their unique R groups, which interact to form the overall 3D shape of the protein.
Which of the following proteins are synthesized by bound ribosomes? Options: A) Hemoglobin B) Insulin C) Collagen D) Myosin
B) Insulin
Which of the following is not a function of proteins in the body? Options: A) Enzyme catalysis B) Energy storage C) Structural support D) Transport
B) Energy storage
Which of the following enzymes is important for breaking down protein? Options: A) Amylase B) Lipase C) Pepsin D) Lactase
C) Pepsin
Which of the following bonds and interactions contribute directly to a protein's tertiary structure? Options: A) Hydrogen bonds B) Ionic bonds C) Disulfide bridges D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following statements are correct about the functions of proteins in the body? Options: A) Proteins are the main source of energy. B) Proteins act as enzymes. C) Proteins provide structural support. D) Both B and C
D) Both B and C
Keratin and collagen are examples of which class of proteins?
Structural proteins
What protein provides flexibility and strength to connective tissues?
Collagen
Which protein makes up the thick filaments?
Myosin
Which is mixed with proteins to break them into amino acids? Options: A) Water B) Hydrochloric acid C) Enzymes D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following statements concerning protein structure is incorrect? Options: A) Primary structure is the sequence of amino acids. B) Secondary structure includes alpha helices and beta sheets. C) Tertiary structure is the overall 3D shape. D) Quaternary structure involves only one polypeptide chain.
D) Quaternary structure involves only one polypeptide chain.
What is the protease enzyme (enzyme which digests/breaks down proteins) in the small intestine?
Trypsin
What are the two basic types of secondary structure in proteins?
Alpha helices and beta sheets
What is the most abundant structural protein in the body?
Collagen
How many levels of structure do proteins have?
Four levels: primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary
Which of the following vitamins is needed for protein synthesis? Options: A) Vitamin A B) Vitamin B6 C) Vitamin C D) Vitamin D
B) Vitamin B6
What are the four levels of protein structure?
Primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary
Which of the following is not a function of protein in the body? Options: A) Hormone production B) Immune response C) Energy storage D) Muscle contraction
C) Energy storage
What level of protein structure describes the spatial location of every atom in a protein?
Tertiary structure
Which level of protein structure do the α-helix and the β-pleated sheet represent?
Secondary structure
Which nutrient class is used to build body tissues and make enzymes?
Proteins
Which of the following is a true statement about body proteins? Options: A) They are the primary source of energy. B) They are involved in almost every biological process. C) They are not essential for life. D) They are only found in muscles.
B) They are involved in almost every biological process.
Which of the following is a protein that stimulates appetite and decreases energy expenditure? Options: A) Leptin B) Ghrelin C) Insulin D) Glucagon
B) Ghrelin
Which of the following are enzymes that digest proteins? Options: A) Amylase and lipase B) Pepsin and trypsin C) Lactase and sucrase D) Maltase and isomaltase
B) Pepsin and trypsin
Each amino acid has a carbon atom that is attached to which four of the following? Options: A) Amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, R group B) Amino group, hydroxyl group, hydrogen atom, R group C) Carboxyl group, hydroxyl group, hydrogen atom, R group D) Amino group, carboxyl group, hydroxyl group, R group
A) Amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, R group
Which of the following statements is incorrect regarding protein structure? Options: A) Primary structure is determined by peptide bonds. B) Secondary structure is stabilized by hydrogen bonds. C) Tertiary structure is determined by interactions among R groups. D) Quaternary structure involves only covalent bonds.
D) Quaternary structure involves only covalent bonds.
Which of the following is directly related to a single amino acid? Options: A) Primary structure B) Secondary structure C) Tertiary structure D) Quaternary structure
A) Primary structure
Which of the following is a correct statement about protein intake and changes to muscle tissue? Options: A) Increased protein intake always leads to muscle gain. B) Protein intake must be combined with exercise for muscle growth. C) Protein intake has no effect on muscle tissue. D) Protein intake decreases muscle mass.
B) Protein intake must be combined with exercise for muscle growth.
Which of the following is correct about protein folding? Options: A) It is a random process. B) It is guided by the primary structure. C) It does not affect protein function. D) It only occurs in the presence of chaperone proteins.