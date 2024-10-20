Reflex Arcs definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stretch Reflex A monosynaptic reflex initiated by muscle spindles in response to unexpected stretching, causing muscle contraction.

Muscle Spindles Sensory receptors within muscles that detect changes in muscle length and trigger the stretch reflex.

Reciprocal Inhibition A polysynaptic process that relaxes the antagonistic muscle during a stretch reflex to ensure smooth movement.

Tendon Reflex A polysynaptic reflex triggered by Golgi tendon organs in response to excessive tension, leading to muscle relaxation.

Golgi Tendon Organs Sensory receptors located in tendons that detect tension and initiate the tendon reflex.

Reciprocal Activation A process where the antagonistic muscle contracts during the tendon reflex to maintain balance and prevent overextension.

Flexor Reflex An ipsilateral reflex causing rapid contraction of flexor muscles in response to a painful stimulus, leading to withdrawal.

Crossed Extensor Reflex A contralateral reflex that extends the opposite limb to maintain balance during a flexor reflex.

Ipsilateral Referring to reflex actions occurring on the same side of the body as the stimulus.

Contralateral Referring to reflex actions occurring on the opposite side of the body as the stimulus.

Monosynaptic A reflex arc involving a single synapse between a sensory and a motor neuron.

Polysynaptic A reflex arc involving multiple synapses, typically including interneurons.

Antagonistic Muscle A muscle that opposes the action of another muscle, often relaxed during reflex actions.

Interneuron A neuron that transmits impulses between other neurons, especially in reflex arcs.