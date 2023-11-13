13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Arcs
13. The Peripheral Nervous System
Reflex Arcs
1
concept
Stretch Reflex
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Reflex Arcs Example 1
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
Why is reciprocal inhibition an important part of the stretch reflex?
A
It amplifies the contraction of the stretched muscle.
B
It slows down the stretch reflex.
C
It enhances proprioception as the reflex occurs.
D
It allows for smooth movement of extensor and flexor muscles.
4
concept
Tendon Reflex
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example
Reflex Arcs Example 2
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
ProblemProblem
Which of these mechanisms causes golgi tendon organs to start firing action potentials?
A
As the muscle contracts, collagen fibers 'squeeze' the nerve endings of the golgi tendon organ.
B
As the muscle relaxes, collagen fibers 'squeeze' the nerve endings of the golgi tendon organ.
C
As the muscle contracts, free nerve endings in the golgi tendon organ are compressed by muscle fibers.
D
As the muscle stretches, free nerve endings in the golgi tendon organ are compressed by muscle fibers.
7
concept
Flexor & Crossed-Extensor Reflexes
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
example
Reflex Arcs Example 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?