Reflex Arcs quiz Flashcards

Which type of reflex arc consists of only an afferent neuron and an efferent neuron?
A monosynaptic reflex arc consists of only an afferent neuron and an efferent neuron.
Which of the following is the correct simple spinal reflex arc? A) Sensory neuron -> Interneuron -> Motor neuron B) Sensory neuron -> Motor neuron C) Motor neuron -> Sensory neuron D) Interneuron -> Sensory neuron -> Motor neuron
B) Sensory neuron -> Motor neuron
The synapse between which of the following two neurons is a part of a monosynaptic reflex arc? A) Sensory neuron and interneuron B) Interneuron and motor neuron C) Sensory neuron and motor neuron D) Motor neuron and effector
C) Sensory neuron and motor neuron
Which of the following is not required for a reflex arc? A) Receptor B) Sensory neuron C) Interneuron D) Effector
C) Interneuron
Which of the following lists the parts of a reflex arc in the correct sequence? A) Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron, Motor neuron, Effector B) Effector, Motor neuron, Interneuron, Sensory neuron, Receptor C) Sensory neuron, Receptor, Motor neuron, Effector, Interneuron D) Motor neuron, Effector, Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron
A) Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron, Motor neuron, Effector
Which of these statements about reflexes in the GI tract is false? A) They are involuntary B) They involve the autonomic nervous system C) They are monosynaptic D) They help regulate digestive processes
C) They are monosynaptic
Which part of the reflex hammer will you use to test the triceps reflex?
The pointed end of the reflex hammer is typically used to test the triceps reflex.
What is the expected response to the triceps-jerk reflex?
The expected response to the triceps-jerk reflex is the extension of the forearm.
What can we consciously control about the defecation reflex?
We can consciously control the external anal sphincter during the defecation reflex.
What is the ability to move the body without conscious thought?
The ability to move the body without conscious thought is known as a reflex.
What is a reflex?
A reflex is an involuntary and nearly instantaneous movement in response to a stimulus.
How do somatic nervous system reflexes differ from autonomic nervous system reflexes?
Somatic nervous system reflexes involve skeletal muscles, while autonomic nervous system reflexes involve smooth muscles, cardiac muscles, and glands.
What is a monosynaptic reflex?
A monosynaptic reflex is a reflex arc that involves only one synapse between the sensory and motor neurons.
What are four possible effectors of a reflex?
Four possible effectors of a reflex are skeletal muscles, smooth muscles, cardiac muscles, and glands.
The startle reflex involves which part of the midbrain?
The startle reflex involves the superior colliculus of the midbrain.
Which of the following is not a property of reflexes? A) Involuntary B) Rapid C) Predictable D) Conscious
D) Conscious
Which infant reflex is correctly matched with its description? A) Moro reflex - Infant turns head towards a touch on the cheek B) Rooting reflex - Infant throws arms out when startled C) Sucking reflex - Infant grasps objects placed in hand D) Grasp reflex - Infant sucks when roof of mouth is touched
B) Rooting reflex - Infant turns head towards a touch on the cheek
Which of these lists the components of a reflex arc in the correct sequence? A) Effector, Motor neuron, Interneuron, Sensory neuron, Receptor B) Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron, Motor neuron, Effector C) Sensory neuron, Receptor, Motor neuron, Effector, Interneuron D) Motor neuron, Effector, Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron
B) Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron, Motor neuron, Effector
Which accurately describes a reflex?
A reflex is an automatic, involuntary response to a stimulus.
In which reflex is there a quick contraction of flexor muscles in response to a painful stimulus?
The flexor (withdrawal) reflex involves a quick contraction of flexor muscles in response to a painful stimulus.
What part of the reflex arc carries out the motor response?
The effector carries out the motor response in a reflex arc.
Which of these occur during a monosynaptic stretch reflex such as the knee-jerk reflex?
During a monosynaptic stretch reflex like the knee-jerk reflex, the muscle spindle detects stretch and directly communicates with the motor neuron to cause muscle contraction.
What is the extrusion reflex?
The extrusion reflex is an infant reflex where the tongue pushes out any object placed on it, helping prevent choking.
What is the correct order for the components of a reflex arc?
The correct order for the components of a reflex arc is: Receptor, Sensory neuron, Interneuron, Motor neuron, Effector.
Which of the following steps is last in a reflex arc? A) Sensory neuron activation B) Motor neuron activation C) Effector response D) Interneuron processing