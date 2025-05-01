Reflex Arcs quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 11 ) Hide definitions

What initiates the stretch reflex, and what is its primary function? The stretch reflex is initiated by muscle spindles in response to unexpected stretching of a muscle. Its primary function is to cause the muscle to contract, preventing muscle strain and potential injury.

Describe the role of reciprocal inhibition during the stretch reflex. Reciprocal inhibition is a polysynaptic process that occurs during the stretch reflex, causing the antagonistic muscle to relax. This ensures smooth movement by preventing both muscles from contracting simultaneously.

What is the tendon reflex, and which sensory receptor initiates it? The tendon reflex is a polysynaptic reflex initiated by Golgi tendon organs in response to excessive tension in a tendon. It causes the muscle to relax, preventing tendon injury.

Explain the concept of reciprocal activation in the tendon reflex. Reciprocal activation occurs during the tendon reflex, where the antagonistic muscle contracts as the primary muscle relaxes. This helps maintain balance and prevents overextension.

How does the flexor (withdrawal) reflex function, and what is its purpose? The flexor reflex is an ipsilateral, rapid contraction of flexor muscles in response to a painful stimulus, causing withdrawal of the affected body part to protect it from harm.

What is the crossed extensor reflex, and when does it occur? The crossed extensor reflex is a contralateral reflex that occurs simultaneously with the flexor reflex in weight-bearing limbs. It causes extension of the opposite limb to maintain balance during withdrawal.