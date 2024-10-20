Regulatory T Cells definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Regulatory T cells A subset of helper T cells that inhibit immune responses to prevent autoimmune reactions.

Tregs Common abbreviation for regulatory T cells, which prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells.

Helper T cells A type of T cell that assists other cells in the immune response, including Tregs.

Cytotoxic T cells T cells that destroy virus-infected cells and tumor cells, unlike Tregs which inhibit immune responses.

Peripheral tolerance Mechanism by which Tregs inhibit the activity of other T cells during immune system development.

Autoimmune reactions Immune responses where the body attacks its own healthy cells, prevented by Tregs.

Immune response The body's defense mechanism against pathogens, which Tregs can inhibit to prevent overreaction.

Self-reacting T cells T cells that mistakenly target the body's own cells, inhibited by Tregs to prevent damage.

MHCs Molecules on cell surfaces displaying proteins, helping the immune system recognize self from non-self.