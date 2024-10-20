Regulatory T Cells definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Regulatory T Cells definitions

Regulatory T Cells definitions
  • Regulatory T cells
    A subset of helper T cells that inhibit immune responses to prevent autoimmune reactions.
  • Tregs
    Common abbreviation for regulatory T cells, which prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells.
  • Helper T cells
    A type of T cell that assists other cells in the immune response, including Tregs.
  • Cytotoxic T cells
    T cells that destroy virus-infected cells and tumor cells, unlike Tregs which inhibit immune responses.
  • Peripheral tolerance
    Mechanism by which Tregs inhibit the activity of other T cells during immune system development.
  • Autoimmune reactions
    Immune responses where the body attacks its own healthy cells, prevented by Tregs.
  • Immune response
    The body's defense mechanism against pathogens, which Tregs can inhibit to prevent overreaction.
  • Self-reacting T cells
    T cells that mistakenly target the body's own cells, inhibited by Tregs to prevent damage.
  • MHCs
    Molecules on cell surfaces displaying proteins, helping the immune system recognize self from non-self.
  • Neutrophils
    A type of white blood cell involved in the immune response, not directly related to Tregs.