Regulatory T Cells definitions Flashcards
Regulatory T Cells definitions
- Regulatory T cellsA subset of helper T cells that inhibit immune responses to prevent autoimmune reactions.
- TregsCommon abbreviation for regulatory T cells, which prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells.
- Helper T cellsA type of T cell that assists other cells in the immune response, including Tregs.
- Cytotoxic T cellsT cells that destroy virus-infected cells and tumor cells, unlike Tregs which inhibit immune responses.
- Peripheral toleranceMechanism by which Tregs inhibit the activity of other T cells during immune system development.
- Autoimmune reactionsImmune responses where the body attacks its own healthy cells, prevented by Tregs.
- Immune responseThe body's defense mechanism against pathogens, which Tregs can inhibit to prevent overreaction.
- Self-reacting T cellsT cells that mistakenly target the body's own cells, inhibited by Tregs to prevent damage.
- MHCsMolecules on cell surfaces displaying proteins, helping the immune system recognize self from non-self.
- NeutrophilsA type of white blood cell involved in the immune response, not directly related to Tregs.