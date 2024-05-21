Regulatory T Cells - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?
Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Regulatory T Cells
Video duration:
3m
Play a video:
In this video, we're going to briefly talk about regulatory T cells. And so these regulatory T cells are commonly abbreviated as T regs. And these regulatory T cells or T regs are unlike the other T cells that we've talked about so far because the other T cells, including the cytotoxic T cells and the helper T cells are all about stimulating and generating an immune response. However, the regulatory T cells or the T regs are all about inhibiting and preventing an immune response. And so these regulatory T cells or T regs are really a subset of the helper T cells that are going to once again inhibit self reacting T cells ultimately uh involved with preventing autoimmune reactions, preventing our own immune system from attacking our own healthy cells. And so these tres play an important role. They help to make sure that our immune system does not target our own cells. And so once again, these T regs are unlike the other types of T cells because the other types, types of T cells are promoting and initiating immune responses. Um However, the tres are all about stopping the immune system response and it stops the immune system response from overreacting and responding to harmless substances. And that's a good thing. We do not want our immune system to overreact and to respond to harmless substances. So these T regs have an important role. However, the uh detailed role of the T regs is still being studied and uh still being revealed today, it's undergoing uh research as we speak and so more and more information will become available about these regulatory T cells. Now, uh these regulatory T cells again, what they can do is they can inhibit the activity of other T cells via peripheral tolerance mechanisms during development. Again, helping to prevent immune system responses from overreacting and targeting self cells. And so if we take a look at this uh cartoon that we have down below of these regulatory T cells, we can get a little bit of a better understanding of what they are involved with. And so notice over here on the left hand side, what we have are some immune system cells. Uh here represented as SWAT team, we have a CD eight cell over here or cytotoxic T cell and uh perhaps some neutrophils and things like that. And notice that these T cells over here are cells reacting because they're saying we need to destroy that cell over there. But notice that this cell over here is a normal cell uh that is displaying normal cytoplasmic proteins on its MH CS. Um And so because this is a normal cell. Uh We do not want our immune system targeting this normal healthy cell. And so these uh right here in the middle, this represents our regulatory T cell or in other words, our tr cell and the tr cell is all about stopping and inhibiting the immune system response from overreacting and targeting c cells. And so notice here our regulatory T cells saying stop, this cell is perfectly healthy, do not attack it. And so these regulatory T cell help to inhibit the immune response. Whereas the other types of T cells that we've talked about are all about promoting and generating immune responses. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on regulatory T cells and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.
2
Problem
Problem
Which of the following is NOT a function of regulatory T cells?
A
Regulatory T cells contain receptors that remove cytokines required for the growth and proliferation of effector cells.
B
Regulatory T cells induce apoptosis of effector cells via perforin and granzyme.
C
Regulatory T cells secret cytokines that reduce the signaling activity of effector T cells.
D
Regulatory T cells interact with MHC class I APCs and inhibit their maturation.
3
Problem
Problem
What does it mean when TReg cells control lymphocyte functions via peripheral tolerance?
A
TReg cells show T and B lymphocytes in the peripheral lymphoid organs which antigens to attack.
B
TReg cells inhibit T and B lymphocytes that have exited the primary lymphoid organs from attacking self-antigens.
C
TReg cells control the production of T and B lymphocytes and ensure only cells with immune tolerance proliferate.
D
TReg cells inhibit T and B lymphocytes that are maturing within the primary lymphoid organs.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Regulatory T Cells