Regulatory T Cells quiz Flashcards
Regulatory T Cells quiz
Which of the following is not a function of regulatory T cells?
Stimulating immune responses is not a function of regulatory T cells; they inhibit immune responses.What is the primary role of regulatory T cells?
The primary role of regulatory T cells is to inhibit immune responses and prevent autoimmune reactions.How do regulatory T cells prevent autoimmune reactions?
Regulatory T cells prevent autoimmune reactions by inhibiting self-reacting T cells.What subset of T cells do regulatory T cells belong to?
Regulatory T cells are a subset of helper T cells.Why is it important for regulatory T cells to stop the immune system from overreacting?
It is important to prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells or responding to harmless substances.What mechanism do regulatory T cells use to inhibit other T cells?
Regulatory T cells use peripheral tolerance mechanisms during development to inhibit other T cells.What is still being studied about regulatory T cells?
The detailed functions and roles of regulatory T cells are still being researched and revealed.How do regulatory T cells differ from cytotoxic and helper T cells?
Unlike cytotoxic and helper T cells that stimulate immune responses, regulatory T cells inhibit them.What do regulatory T cells prevent the immune system from targeting?
Regulatory T cells prevent the immune system from targeting normal, healthy cells.What visual representation is used to explain the function of regulatory T cells?
A cartoon shows regulatory T cells stopping cytotoxic T cells from attacking normal cells.