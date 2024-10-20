Skip to main content
Regulatory T Cells quiz Flashcards

Regulatory T Cells quiz
  • Which of the following is not a function of regulatory T cells?
    Stimulating immune responses is not a function of regulatory T cells; they inhibit immune responses.
  • What is the primary role of regulatory T cells?
    The primary role of regulatory T cells is to inhibit immune responses and prevent autoimmune reactions.
  • How do regulatory T cells prevent autoimmune reactions?
    Regulatory T cells prevent autoimmune reactions by inhibiting self-reacting T cells.
  • What subset of T cells do regulatory T cells belong to?
    Regulatory T cells are a subset of helper T cells.
  • Why is it important for regulatory T cells to stop the immune system from overreacting?
    It is important to prevent the immune system from attacking healthy cells or responding to harmless substances.
  • What mechanism do regulatory T cells use to inhibit other T cells?
    Regulatory T cells use peripheral tolerance mechanisms during development to inhibit other T cells.
  • What is still being studied about regulatory T cells?
    The detailed functions and roles of regulatory T cells are still being researched and revealed.
  • How do regulatory T cells differ from cytotoxic and helper T cells?
    Unlike cytotoxic and helper T cells that stimulate immune responses, regulatory T cells inhibit them.
  • What do regulatory T cells prevent the immune system from targeting?
    Regulatory T cells prevent the immune system from targeting normal, healthy cells.
  • What visual representation is used to explain the function of regulatory T cells?
    A cartoon shows regulatory T cells stopping cytotoxic T cells from attacking normal cells.