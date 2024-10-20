Renal Physiology: Overview definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nephrons Functional units of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and forming urine through distinct physiological processes.

Glomerular Filtration Initial process in urine formation where blood pressure forces water and solutes into the capsular space, forming filtrate.

Filtrate Fluid formed during glomerular filtration, containing water and solutes forced out of blood into the capsular space.

Tubular Reabsorption Process of reclaiming essential substances like water, electrolytes, and glucose from filtrate back into the bloodstream.

Proximal Tubule Part of the nephron where most reabsorption of essential substances from filtrate occurs.

Nephron Loop Segment of the nephron involved primarily in reabsorption, with no secretion occurring.

Distal Tubule Nephron segment where both reabsorption and secretion occur, contributing to urine formation.

Collecting Duct Structure in the nephron where final urine concentration is adjusted through reabsorption and secretion.

Tubular Secretion Process of transferring substances from the bloodstream into the renal tubule to maintain balance and remove toxins.

Electrolyte Balance Maintenance of optimal concentrations of ions like sodium and potassium in the body, crucial for cellular function.

Acid-Base Balance Regulation of pH levels in the body, essential for normal cellular activities and metabolic processes.

Renal Corpuscle Structure in the nephron where glomerular filtration occurs, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.

Capsular Space Area within the renal corpuscle where filtrate collects after being forced out of the blood during filtration.

Blood-Derived Fluid Fluid processed by the kidneys daily, from which filtrate is formed and mostly reabsorbed back into the blood.