Renal Physiology: Overview definitions Flashcards

Renal Physiology: Overview definitions

Renal Physiology: Overview definitions
  • Nephrons
    Functional units of the kidney responsible for filtering blood and forming urine through distinct physiological processes.
  • Glomerular Filtration
    Initial process in urine formation where blood pressure forces water and solutes into the capsular space, forming filtrate.
  • Filtrate
    Fluid formed during glomerular filtration, containing water and solutes forced out of blood into the capsular space.
  • Tubular Reabsorption
    Process of reclaiming essential substances like water, electrolytes, and glucose from filtrate back into the bloodstream.
  • Proximal Tubule
    Part of the nephron where most reabsorption of essential substances from filtrate occurs.
  • Nephron Loop
    Segment of the nephron involved primarily in reabsorption, with no secretion occurring.
  • Distal Tubule
    Nephron segment where both reabsorption and secretion occur, contributing to urine formation.
  • Collecting Duct
    Structure in the nephron where final urine concentration is adjusted through reabsorption and secretion.
  • Tubular Secretion
    Process of transferring substances from the bloodstream into the renal tubule to maintain balance and remove toxins.
  • Electrolyte Balance
    Maintenance of optimal concentrations of ions like sodium and potassium in the body, crucial for cellular function.
  • Acid-Base Balance
    Regulation of pH levels in the body, essential for normal cellular activities and metabolic processes.
  • Renal Corpuscle
    Structure in the nephron where glomerular filtration occurs, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.
  • Capsular Space
    Area within the renal corpuscle where filtrate collects after being forced out of the blood during filtration.
  • Blood-Derived Fluid
    Fluid processed by the kidneys daily, from which filtrate is formed and mostly reabsorbed back into the blood.
  • Urine
    Final excretory product of the kidneys, formed after filtration, reabsorption, and secretion processes.