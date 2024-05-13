25. The Urinary System
Renal Physiology: Overview
Renal Physiology: Overview
1
concept
Overview of Renal Physiology
Video duration:4m
2
example
Renal Physiology: Overview Example 1
Video duration:58s
3
ProblemProblem
Tubular secretion occurs in the…
A
Glomerular capsule only.
B
Proximal tubule, distal tubule, and collecting duct.
C
Glomerular capsule, proximal tubule, distal tubule, and collecting duct.
D
Proximal tubule, nephron loop, distal tubule, and collecting duct.
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Urine passes through the ureters by which mechanism? a. Ci...
- Which is reabsorbed by the proximal convoluted tubule cells? a. Na⁺, b. K⁺, c. amino acids, d. all of the abo...
- Glucose is not normally found in the urine because it a. does not pass through the walls of the glomerulus, b...
- Multiple Choice More than one choice may apply. Which of the following is dependent on tubular secretion? ...
- Filtration at the glomerulus is inversely related to a. water reabsorption, b. capsular hydrostatic pressure,...
- Tubular reabsorption a. of glucose and many other substances is a Tₘ -limited active transport process, b. of...
- Which of the following is/are true about ADH? a. It promotes obligatory water reabsorption, b. it is secreted...
- Describe the mechanisms that contribute to renal autoregulation.
- Trace the pathway a uric acid molecule takes from a glomerulus to the urethra. Name every gross or microscopic...
- Describe the mechanisms of extrinsic regulation of GFR, and their physiological role.
- What is the function of the glomerulus?
- Describe what is involved in active and passive tubular reabsorption.
- Explain how the peritubular capillaries are adapted for receiving reabsorbed substances.
- Explain the difference between filtrate and urine.
- Explain the process and purpose of tubular secretion.
- Explain the important differences between blood plasma and glomerular filtrate, and relate the differences to ...
- How does aldosterone modify the chemical composition of urine?
- Explain why the filtrate becomes hypotonic as it flows through the ascending limb of the nephron loop. Also ex...
- Mrs. Bigda, a 60-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital by the police after falling to the pavement. She ...
- Why are renal failure patients undergoing dialysis at risk for anemia and osteoporosis? What medications or su...
- Two physiology students are having a disagreement about renal function. Dan says that the kidneys work harder ...
- Which of the following is not a physiological process carried out by the kidneys?a. Blood pressure regulationb...
- Which of the following is false about the GFR?a. The GFR averages about 120 ml/min.b. The GFR increases when t...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.d...
- Describe the structure of the filtration membrane.
- Which of the following substances would pass through the filtration membrane to become part of the filtrate un...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.a...
- The route by which substances are reabsorbed by crossing through the cells of the renal tubule and collecting ...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.b...
- Mark the following statements as true or false. If a statement is false, correct it to make a true statement.c...
- Fill in the blanks: Glomerular hydrostatic pressure _____ filtration; colloid osmotic pressure and capsular hy...
- Dilute urine is produced when decreased levels of______ are secreted:a. aldosteroneb. atrial natriuretic pepti...
- Which of the following conditions does not contribute to the creation and/or maintenance of the medullary osmo...
- Fill in the blanks: The kidneys produce _____ urine when the osmolarity of the body's fluids increases. They ...
- Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:a. Having excess proteins in t...
- Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:b. Having low arterial blood p...
- Predict the effects the following scenarios would have on glomerular filtration:c. Having high arterial blood ...
- Trace the pathway taken by a molecule of urea through the kidney from the glomerulus to the renal pelvis if th...
- Why must the kidneys establish a concentration gradient in the interstitial fluid of the renal medulla in orde...
- Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect...
- Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect...
- Drugs that treat hypertension, or high blood pressure, have the following actions. Discuss the specific effect...
- Mr. Wu is a patient with kidney disease who presents to your clinic for monitoring. You notice on his chart th...
- Deana is a 4-year-old girl with a rare genetic defect that causes the Na+/glucose symporters in the proximal t...
- Explain how each of the drugs in question 1 from this section would lower blood pressure. (Connects to Chapte...