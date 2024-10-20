Renal Physiology: Overview quiz Flashcards
Renal Physiology: Overview quiz
Which of the following best describes glomerular filtration rate (GFR)?
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is the volume of fluid filtered from the glomerular capillaries into the Bowman's capsule per unit time.How do the kidneys regulate blood volume and blood pressure?
The kidneys regulate blood volume and pressure by adjusting the amount of water and sodium reabsorbed, and by releasing hormones like renin that influence blood pressure.Which substances are not filtered through the kidneys?
Large proteins and blood cells are not filtered through the kidneys due to their size.What is the main driving force behind glomerular filtration?
The main driving force behind glomerular filtration is blood pressure.Parathyroid hormone (PTH) has which effects on the kidney?
Parathyroid hormone (PTH) increases calcium reabsorption in the kidneys and stimulates the conversion of vitamin D to its active form.What is a glomerular capsule?
A glomerular capsule, also known as Bowman's capsule, is a cup-like sac at the beginning of the tubular component of a nephron that encases the glomerulus.What forces filtration at the glomerular capsule?
Filtration at the glomerular capsule is forced by blood pressure.What is the effect of the countercurrent multiplier in the loop of Henle?
The countercurrent multiplier in the loop of Henle concentrates urine by creating a gradient that allows for water reabsorption.Which of the following occurs in the renal corpuscles?
Glomerular filtration occurs in the renal corpuscles.Which of the following statements about filtrate is incorrect?
Filtrate contains large proteins and blood cells is incorrect; these are not present in filtrate.The composition of glomerular filtrate is most like that of which body fluid?
The composition of glomerular filtrate is most like that of plasma, minus large proteins.What is located within the glomerular capsule?
The glomerulus, a network of capillaries, is located within the glomerular capsule.Glomerular filtrate is most similar to which body fluid?
Glomerular filtrate is most similar to blood plasma, minus large proteins.Where does filtration occur?
Filtration occurs in the glomerular capsule of the nephron.Which of the following escape into the filtrate?
Water, electrolytes, and small solutes escape into the filtrate.Which of the following is the correct path through the renal tubule?
The correct path through the renal tubule is proximal tubule, loop of Henle, distal tubule, and collecting duct.What is the function of the juxtaglomerular apparatus?
The juxtaglomerular apparatus regulates blood pressure and the filtration rate of the glomerulus.Which substance would not be found in glomerular filtrate?
Large proteins would not be found in glomerular filtrate.The glomerulus is essentially a network of what?
The glomerulus is essentially a network of capillaries.What happens with water in the descending limb of the loop of Henle?
Water is reabsorbed in the descending limb of the loop of Henle.Why do water and small molecules move from the glomerulus into the filtrate?
Water and small molecules move from the glomerulus into the filtrate due to blood pressure forcing them through the filtration barrier.What are the two mechanisms by which kidneys help maintain blood pH?
The kidneys maintain blood pH by reabsorbing bicarbonate and secreting hydrogen ions.How does ADH decrease the loss of water through the kidneys?
ADH decreases the loss of water through the kidneys by increasing water reabsorption in the collecting ducts.What are the two forces which oppose blood pressure within the glomerulus?
The two forces opposing blood pressure within the glomerulus are capsular hydrostatic pressure and blood colloid osmotic pressure.Which is not normally found in the filtrate?
Blood cells are not normally found in the filtrate.How much blood is filtered by the kidneys?
The kidneys filter about 180 liters of blood-derived fluid daily.Which of the following correctly describes the process of glomerular filtration?
Glomerular filtration is the process where blood pressure forces water and solutes out of the capillaries into the capsular space.Which is the correct order of filtrate flow?
The correct order of filtrate flow is glomerular capsule, proximal tubule, loop of Henle, distal tubule, collecting duct.How do the kidneys respond to excess water in the body?
The kidneys respond to excess water by decreasing ADH secretion, leading to increased urine output.ADH targets which region of the renal tubule?
ADH targets the collecting ducts of the renal tubule.Which of the following is not a constituent of filtrate?
Large proteins are not a constituent of filtrate.Where does blood flow immediately after it leaves the glomerulus in the renal corpuscle?
Blood flows into the efferent arterioles immediately after it leaves the glomerulus.