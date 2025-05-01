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Review of Adaptive Immunity quiz

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  • Where do T cells and B cells mature before migrating to secondary lymphoid organs?
    T cells mature in the thymus and B cells mature in the bone marrow, which are the primary lymphoid organs.
  • What does the term 'naive' refer to in T cells and B cells?
    Naive refers to the inactive forms of T cells and B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • How are naive T cells activated?
    Naive T cells are activated when their T cell receptors recognize antigens presented on MHCs by antigen-presenting cells like dendritic cells.
  • What is the role of dendritic cells in adaptive immunity?
    Dendritic cells present antigens on MHCs to naive T cells and produce co-stimulatory molecules essential for T cell activation.
  • Which MHC class do dendritic cells use to present antigens to cytotoxic T cells?
    Dendritic cells use MHC class I to present antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • Which MHC class do dendritic cells use to present antigens to helper T cells?
    Dendritic cells use MHC class II to present antigens to helper T cells.
  • What happens to T cells after activation?
    Activated T cells proliferate and differentiate into effector and memory cells.
  • What is the function of effector cytotoxic T cells?
    Effector cytotoxic T cells induce apoptosis in infected cells, helping to limit the spread of pathogens.
  • How do effector helper T cells contribute to the immune response?
    Effector helper T cells activate other immune cells, such as macrophages and B cells, often by releasing cytokines.
  • What is the role of memory T cells in adaptive immunity?
    Memory T cells remain in secondary lymphoid organs and enable a stronger response to future exposures to the same antigen.
  • How are B cells activated?
    B cells are activated when they bind, internalize, and present their specific antigen on MHC class II, and are then activated by helper T cells.
  • Into what cell types can activated B cells differentiate?
    Activated B cells can differentiate into plasma cells or memory B cells.
  • What is the function of plasma cells?
    Plasma cells secrete antibodies that tag pathogens for removal and contribute to various immune responses.
  • Why are memory cells important in adaptive immunity?
    Memory cells enhance the speed and efficacy of the immune response during future infections with the same antigen.
  • How does the adaptive immune system ensure specificity?
    Each T cell and B cell responds to a unique antigen, providing a diverse response capability to different antigens.