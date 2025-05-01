Where do T cells and B cells mature before migrating to secondary lymphoid organs? T cells mature in the thymus and B cells mature in the bone marrow, which are the primary lymphoid organs.

What does the term 'naive' refer to in T cells and B cells? Naive refers to the inactive forms of T cells and B cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.

How are naive T cells activated? Naive T cells are activated when their T cell receptors recognize antigens presented on MHCs by antigen-presenting cells like dendritic cells.

What is the role of dendritic cells in adaptive immunity? Dendritic cells present antigens on MHCs to naive T cells and produce co-stimulatory molecules essential for T cell activation.

Which MHC class do dendritic cells use to present antigens to cytotoxic T cells? Dendritic cells use MHC class I to present antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

Which MHC class do dendritic cells use to present antigens to helper T cells? Dendritic cells use MHC class II to present antigens to helper T cells.