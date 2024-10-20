Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions
- GlycolysisThe first stage of aerobic respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing 2 ATPs and 2 NADHs.
- Pyruvate OxidationThe process in the mitochondrial matrix converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, releasing CO2, and producing NADH.
- Krebs CycleA cycle in the mitochondrial matrix processing acetyl CoA to produce ATP, FADH2, NADH, and releasing CO2.
- Oxidative PhosphorylationThe stage generating the bulk of ATP through the Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis, using NADH and FADH2.
- Electron Transport ChainA series of complexes that transfer electrons from electron carriers to oxygen, creating a proton gradient for ATP production.
- ChemiosmosisThe movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient, driving ATP synthesis.
- Mitochondrial MatrixThe innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.
- Substrate Level PhosphorylationA type of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, directly transferring a phosphate group to ADP.
- Acetyl CoAA molecule formed from pyruvate oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle to be further processed for energy production.
- NADHAn electron carrier molecule produced in glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, used in oxidative phosphorylation.
- FADH2An electron carrier molecule produced in the Krebs cycle, used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.
- ATPThe primary energy currency of the cell, produced in various stages of aerobic respiration, including glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation.
- CO2A byproduct of aerobic respiration, released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle, ultimately exhaled.
- WaterA product of the electron transport chain, formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, combining with hydrogen ions.
- OxaloacetateA molecule regenerated in the Krebs cycle, allowing the cycle to continue by reacting with acetyl CoA.