Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

  • Glycolysis
    The first stage of aerobic respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing 2 ATPs and 2 NADHs.
  • Pyruvate Oxidation
    The process in the mitochondrial matrix converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, releasing CO2, and producing NADH.
  • Krebs Cycle
    A cycle in the mitochondrial matrix processing acetyl CoA to produce ATP, FADH2, NADH, and releasing CO2.
  • Oxidative Phosphorylation
    The stage generating the bulk of ATP through the Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis, using NADH and FADH2.
  • Electron Transport Chain
    A series of complexes that transfer electrons from electron carriers to oxygen, creating a proton gradient for ATP production.
  • Chemiosmosis
    The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient, driving ATP synthesis.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.
  • Substrate Level Phosphorylation
    A type of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, directly transferring a phosphate group to ADP.
  • Acetyl CoA
    A molecule formed from pyruvate oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle to be further processed for energy production.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier molecule produced in glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, used in oxidative phosphorylation.
  • FADH2
    An electron carrier molecule produced in the Krebs cycle, used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.
  • ATP
    The primary energy currency of the cell, produced in various stages of aerobic respiration, including glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation.
  • CO2
    A byproduct of aerobic respiration, released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle, ultimately exhaled.
  • Water
    A product of the electron transport chain, formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, combining with hydrogen ions.
  • Oxaloacetate
    A molecule regenerated in the Krebs cycle, allowing the cycle to continue by reacting with acetyl CoA.