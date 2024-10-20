Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Glycolysis The first stage of aerobic respiration, occurring in the cytoplasm, breaking down glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing 2 ATPs and 2 NADHs.

Pyruvate Oxidation The process in the mitochondrial matrix converting pyruvate into acetyl CoA, releasing CO2, and producing NADH.

Krebs Cycle A cycle in the mitochondrial matrix processing acetyl CoA to produce ATP, FADH2, NADH, and releasing CO2.

Oxidative Phosphorylation The stage generating the bulk of ATP through the Electron Transport Chain and Chemiosmosis, using NADH and FADH2.

Electron Transport Chain A series of complexes that transfer electrons from electron carriers to oxygen, creating a proton gradient for ATP production.

Chemiosmosis The movement of ions across a semipermeable membrane, down their electrochemical gradient, driving ATP synthesis.

Mitochondrial Matrix The innermost compartment of the mitochondria where pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle occur.

Substrate Level Phosphorylation A type of ATP production occurring in glycolysis and the Krebs cycle, directly transferring a phosphate group to ADP.

Acetyl CoA A molecule formed from pyruvate oxidation, entering the Krebs cycle to be further processed for energy production.

NADH An electron carrier molecule produced in glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, and the Krebs cycle, used in oxidative phosphorylation.

FADH2 An electron carrier molecule produced in the Krebs cycle, used in the electron transport chain for ATP production.

ATP The primary energy currency of the cell, produced in various stages of aerobic respiration, including glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation.

CO2 A byproduct of aerobic respiration, released during pyruvate oxidation and the Krebs cycle, ultimately exhaled.

Water A product of the electron transport chain, formed when oxygen acts as the final electron acceptor, combining with hydrogen ions.