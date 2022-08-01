Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Through the first three stages of cellular respiration only 4 ATP molecules have been produced from the initial glucose molecule. In which of the products of these stages is the potential energy to produce more ATP molecules stored?
a) The 6 molecules of CO2.
b) The H+ ions produced.
c) The 10 NADH and 2 FADH2 molecules.
d) The 4 molecules of ATP.
Total Products for Each Stage of Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Water is one of the products of aerobic cellular respiration. What is the source of the oxygen atom utilized to create the water molecules?
a) Carbon dioxide (CO2).
b) Glucose (C6H12O6).
c) Oxygen gas (O2).
d) Pyruvate (C3H3O3–).
Approximately how many molecules of ATP are produced from the complete oxidation of one molecule of glucose (C6H12O6) through the process of aerobic cellular respiration?
a) 4.
b) 2.
c) 26-34.
d) 30-38.
- Fill in the blanks in this summary map to help you review the key concepts of cellular respiration.
- After glucose is fully oxidized by glycolysis, pyruvate processing, and the citric acid cycle, where is most o...
- After glucose is fully oxidized by glycolysis, pyruvate processing, and the citric acid cycle, where is most o...
- Most of the CO2 from cellular respiration is released during a. stage 1: glycolysis. b. stage 2: pyruvate oxid...
- Which of the following is the most immediate source of energy for making most of the ATP in your cells? a. the...
- Most CO2 from catabolism is released during a. glycolysis. b. the citric acid cycle. c. lactate fermentation. ...
- Most of the energy in an ATP molecule is released . a. during cellular respiration; b.when t...
- Which of the three stages of cellular respiration is considered the most ancient? Explain your answer.
- Early estimates suggested that the oxidation of glucose via aerobic respiration would produce 38 ATP. Based on...
- VISUAL SKILLS This computer model shows the four parts of ATP synthase, each part consisting of a number of po...