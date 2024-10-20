Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration quiz Flashcards
What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration?
The four stages are Glycolysis, Pyruvate Oxidation, Krebs Cycle (Citric Acid Cycle), and Oxidative Phosphorylation.Where does glycolysis occur in the cell?
Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm of the cell.What is the net ATP gain from glycolysis?
The net ATP gain from glycolysis is 2 ATP molecules.What molecule is pyruvate converted into during pyruvate oxidation?
Pyruvate is converted into acetyl CoA during pyruvate oxidation.How many carbon dioxide molecules are released during the Krebs Cycle?
A total of 4 carbon dioxide molecules are released during the Krebs Cycle.What is the primary function of the Electron Transport Chain in aerobic respiration?
The primary function of the Electron Transport Chain is to transfer electrons and build a hydrogen ion gradient for ATP production.How many ATP molecules are produced during oxidative phosphorylation?
Oxidative phosphorylation produces between 26 to 34 ATP molecules.What is the final electron acceptor in the Electron Transport Chain?
Oxygen gas is the final electron acceptor in the Electron Transport Chain.What is the total ATP yield from one glucose molecule in aerobic respiration?
The total ATP yield from one glucose molecule ranges from 30 to 38 ATPs.How many NADH molecules are produced in total during aerobic respiration?
A total of 10 NADH molecules are produced during aerobic respiration.