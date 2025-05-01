What are the four stages of aerobic cellular respiration? The four stages are glycolysis, pyruvate oxidation, the Krebs cycle (citric acid cycle), and oxidative phosphorylation.

Where does glycolysis occur within the cell? Glycolysis occurs in the cytoplasm, just outside the mitochondria.

What is the starting molecule for glycolysis and what are its main products? The starting molecule is glucose, and the main products are 2 pyruvate, 2 ATP (net), and 2 NADH.

How many carbon dioxide molecules are produced during glycolysis? Zero carbon dioxide molecules are produced during glycolysis.

What happens to the pyruvate molecules produced in glycolysis? The 2 pyruvate molecules are transported into the mitochondrial matrix for pyruvate oxidation.

What are the products of pyruvate oxidation? Pyruvate oxidation produces 2 NADH, 2 acetyl CoA, and releases 2 CO2.