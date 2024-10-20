Review of the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Review of the Cell Cycle definitions

Review of the Cell Cycle definitions
  • Interphase
    The phase where the cell prepares for division, involving growth and DNA replication.
  • Prophase
    Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.
  • Prometaphase
    The nuclear envelope breaks down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes.
  • Metaphase
    Chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, preparing for separation.
  • Anaphase
    Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
  • Telophase
    Nuclear membranes reform around separated chromatids, and the spindle disassembles.
  • Cytokinesis
    The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
  • Chromatin
    The material that condenses to form chromosomes during cell division.
  • Chromosomes
    Tightly coiled structures of DNA and protein visible during cell division.
  • Centrosome
    The organelle that organizes microtubules and forms the mitotic spindle.
  • Mitotic spindle
    A structure made of microtubules that segregates chromosomes during mitosis.
  • Nucleolus
    A structure within the nucleus that disassembles during prometaphase.
  • Nuclear envelope
    The membrane that encloses the nucleus, breaking down in prometaphase.
  • Sister chromatids
    Identical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated in anaphase.