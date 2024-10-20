Review of the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Interphase The phase where the cell prepares for division, involving growth and DNA replication.

Prophase Chromatin condenses into chromosomes, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.

Prometaphase The nuclear envelope breaks down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes.

Metaphase Chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, preparing for separation.

Anaphase Sister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.

Telophase Nuclear membranes reform around separated chromatids, and the spindle disassembles.

Cytokinesis The division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.

Chromatin The material that condenses to form chromosomes during cell division.

Chromosomes Tightly coiled structures of DNA and protein visible during cell division.

Centrosome The organelle that organizes microtubules and forms the mitotic spindle.

Mitotic spindle A structure made of microtubules that segregates chromosomes during mitosis.

Nucleolus A structure within the nucleus that disassembles during prometaphase.

Nuclear envelope The membrane that encloses the nucleus, breaking down in prometaphase.