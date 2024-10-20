Review of the Cell Cycle definitions Flashcards
Review of the Cell Cycle definitions
- InterphaseThe phase where the cell prepares for division, involving growth and DNA replication.
- ProphaseChromatin condenses into chromosomes, and the mitotic spindle begins to form.
- PrometaphaseThe nuclear envelope breaks down, and spindle fibers attach to chromosomes.
- MetaphaseChromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane, preparing for separation.
- AnaphaseSister chromatids are pulled apart to opposite poles of the cell.
- TelophaseNuclear membranes reform around separated chromatids, and the spindle disassembles.
- CytokinesisThe division of the cytoplasm, resulting in two separate daughter cells.
- ChromatinThe material that condenses to form chromosomes during cell division.
- ChromosomesTightly coiled structures of DNA and protein visible during cell division.
- CentrosomeThe organelle that organizes microtubules and forms the mitotic spindle.
- Mitotic spindleA structure made of microtubules that segregates chromosomes during mitosis.
- NucleolusA structure within the nucleus that disassembles during prometaphase.
- Nuclear envelopeThe membrane that encloses the nucleus, breaking down in prometaphase.
- Sister chromatidsIdentical copies of a chromosome connected by a centromere, separated in anaphase.