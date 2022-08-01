3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
3. Energy & Cell Processes
Review of the Cell Cycle
1
concept
Memorizing the Steps of the Cell Cycle
3m
Was this helpful?
2
ProblemProblem
Movement of the chromosomes during anaphase would be most affected by a drug that:
a) Prevents the formation of a cleavage furrow.
b) Prevents the formation of the nuclear envelope.
c) Prevents elongation of microtubules.
d) Prevents shortening of microtubules.
A
Prevents the formation of a cleavage furrow.
B
Prevents the formation of the nuclear envelope.
C
Prevents elongation of microtubules.
D
Prevents shortening of microtubules.
3
ProblemProblem
Cytokinesis usually follows mitosis. If a cell completed mitosis but not cytokinesis, the result would be:
a) A cell with a single large nucleus.
b) A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
c) A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
d) A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
e) A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.
A
A cell with a single large nucleus.
B
A cell with high concentrations of actin and myosin.
C
A cell with two abnormally small nuclei.
D
A cell with two completely identical nuclei.
E
A cell with two non-identical nuclei with half the amount of DNA.