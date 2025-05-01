What are the three pathways that activate the complement system? The three pathways are the alternative pathway, lectin pathway, and classical pathway.

What triggers the alternative pathway of complement activation? The alternative pathway is triggered by C3b binding to the surface of invading microbes.

How does the lectin pathway activate the complement system? The lectin pathway is activated when mannose-binding lectin (MBL) binds to mannose on the surface of microbes.

What initiates the classical pathway of complement activation? The classical pathway is initiated when antibodies from the adaptive immune system bind to antigens on microbes.

What is the common enzyme produced by all three complement activation pathways? All three pathways produce the enzyme C3 convertase.

What does C3 convertase do in the complement system? C3 convertase cleaves the inactive protein C3 into C3a and C3b.