Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions Flashcards

Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions

Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions
  • Antecubital
    The soft spot at the front of the elbow, often used as a reference point in anatomical terms.
  • Distal
    Refers to a position further from the point of attachment on a limb.
  • Antebrachial
    The region of the forearm, located distal to the antecubital region.
  • Carpal
    The region of the wrist, located distal to the antecubital region.
  • Manus
    The region of the hand, located distal to the antecubital region.
  • Pollux
    The region of the thumb, located distal to the antecubital region.
  • Digital
    The region of the fingers, located distal to the antecubital region.
  • Lateral
    Refers to a position towards the side or away from the body's midline.
  • Inguinal
    The region of the groin, located lateral to the pubic region.
  • Coxal
    The region of the hip, located further lateral to the inguinal region.
  • Inferior
    Refers to a position lower or below another part of the body.
  • Medial
    Refers to a position towards the midline of the body.
  • Popliteal
    The region at the back of the knee, used as a reference point for distal locations.
  • Cyril
    The region of the back of the calf, located distal to the popliteal region.
  • Pelvic
    The region inside the pelvis, often used as a reference point in anatomical directions.