Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions Flashcards

Antecubital The soft spot at the front of the elbow, often used as a reference point in anatomical terms.

Distal Refers to a position further from the point of attachment on a limb.

Antebrachial The region of the forearm, located distal to the antecubital region.

Carpal The region of the wrist, located distal to the antecubital region.

Manus The region of the hand, located distal to the antecubital region.

Pollux The region of the thumb, located distal to the antecubital region.

Digital The region of the fingers, located distal to the antecubital region.

Lateral Refers to a position towards the side or away from the body's midline.

Inguinal The region of the groin, located lateral to the pubic region.

Coxal The region of the hip, located further lateral to the inguinal region.

Inferior Refers to a position lower or below another part of the body.

Medial Refers to a position towards the midline of the body.

Popliteal The region at the back of the knee, used as a reference point for distal locations.

Cyril The region of the back of the calf, located distal to the popliteal region.