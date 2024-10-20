Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions Flashcards
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions definitions
- AntecubitalThe soft spot at the front of the elbow, often used as a reference point in anatomical terms.
- DistalRefers to a position further from the point of attachment on a limb.
- AntebrachialThe region of the forearm, located distal to the antecubital region.
- CarpalThe region of the wrist, located distal to the antecubital region.
- ManusThe region of the hand, located distal to the antecubital region.
- PolluxThe region of the thumb, located distal to the antecubital region.
- DigitalThe region of the fingers, located distal to the antecubital region.
- LateralRefers to a position towards the side or away from the body's midline.
- InguinalThe region of the groin, located lateral to the pubic region.
- CoxalThe region of the hip, located further lateral to the inguinal region.
- InferiorRefers to a position lower or below another part of the body.
- MedialRefers to a position towards the midline of the body.
- PoplitealThe region at the back of the knee, used as a reference point for distal locations.
- CyrilThe region of the back of the calf, located distal to the popliteal region.
- PelvicThe region inside the pelvis, often used as a reference point in anatomical directions.