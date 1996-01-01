Skip to main content
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions

1
concept

Anatomical Terms Review

2
If you have a pain that is just proximal to the metacarpals, where is it?

3
The vertebral region is medial to which other region?

4
During a dissection you are directed to start your incision in the popliteal region and cut distal to the popliteal until you reach the calcaneus. What region did you cut?

5
After running in high heels your fellow anatomy student complains of a pain just distal to the calcaneal region. What region is the pain coming from?

6
Which of the following statements is correct?

7
 Which of the following statements is correct?

