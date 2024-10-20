Rods, Cones, and Light definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Opsin A protein pigment in the eye that absorbs light, enabling the perception of different wavelengths.

Rhodopsin The opsin used by rods, absorbing light best at 500 nanometers, crucial for grayscale vision.

Rods Photoreceptor cells in the eye that perceive light in grayscale using rhodopsin.

Cones Photoreceptor cells in the eye that perceive color using three types of opsins.

Short Wavelength Cone Also known as the S or blue cone, it absorbs light best at 420 nanometers.

Medium Wavelength Cone Also known as the M or green cone, it absorbs light best around 535 nanometers.

Long Wavelength Cone Also known as the L or red cone, it absorbs light best at 565 nanometers.

Color Perception Arises from comparing the relative signals received from all three types of cones.

Electromagnetic Radiation Light is a form of this, with wavelengths between 387 and 700 nanometers.

Wavelength The distance between successive peaks of a wave, crucial for determining light color.

Relative Absorbance A measure of how much light a photoreceptor absorbs at a given wavelength.

Color Blindness A condition where certain colors cannot be distinguished, often due to cone deficiencies.

Graph Interpretation Understanding graphs of wavelength versus absorbance is key to grasping color vision.

Signal Pattern The unique combination of signals from cones that the brain interprets as a specific color.