Rods, Cones, and Light
Sensation of Light by Rods and Cones
Rods, Cones, and Light Example 1
Rods, Cones, and Light Example 2
A light hits your retina with a wavelength of 610 nm. Which cones will be stimulated, and what color will you perceive? Use the figure to help you answer.
S cone only; orange.
L cone and S cone; green.
L cone and M cone; orange.
S cone and M cone; green.
Imagine that you are walking in the woods at night in very low light. A red flower and a green leaf are both reflecting the same total amount of light. Which would appear brighter to you and why? The image is provided for reference.
The red flower. The cones will be most important in low light, and red wavelengths excite multiple cone cells.
The red flower. The rods will be most important in low light, and rods are most excited in the red spectrum.
The green leaf. The rods will be most important in low light, and rods are most excited in the green spectrum.
The green leaf. The cones will be most important in low light, and green wavelengths excite multiple cone cells.