Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions Flashcards

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions
  • Lymph nodes
    Small, bean-shaped structures that filter lymph and trap pathogens, crucial for immune response.
  • Hilum
    Indentation in a lymph node where efferent lymphatic vessels exit.
  • Cortex
    Outer region of a lymph node, rich in B lymphocytes and lymphoid follicles.
  • Medulla
    Inner region of a lymph node containing both B and T lymphocytes.
  • Afferent vessels
    Lymphatic vessels through which lymph enters a lymph node.
  • Efferent vessels
    Lymphatic vessels through which lymph exits a lymph node.
  • Lymphoid follicles
    Densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue in the cortex, containing dividing B cells.
  • Medullary cords
    Lymphoid tissues in the medulla containing populations of B and T cells.
  • Trabeculae
    Inward extensions of the capsule that partially divide the cortex into compartments.
  • Sinuses
    Lymph-carrying channels within lymph nodes that filter pathogens.
  • Subcapsular sinus
    Sinus located immediately beneath the capsule of a lymph node.
  • Trabecular sinus
    Sinus parallel to the trabeculae, found in the outer cortex of a lymph node.
  • Medullary sinus
    Sinus located in the medulla of a lymph node, part of lymph flow.
  • Capsule
    Dense irregular connective tissue surrounding a lymph node, providing structural integrity.
  • Lymphatic trunks
    Large lymphatic vessels formed by merging lymphatic vessels, leading to lymph nodes.