Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions Flashcards

Lymph nodes Small, bean-shaped structures that filter lymph and trap pathogens, crucial for immune response.

Hilum Indentation in a lymph node where efferent lymphatic vessels exit.

Cortex Outer region of a lymph node, rich in B lymphocytes and lymphoid follicles.

Medulla Inner region of a lymph node containing both B and T lymphocytes.

Afferent vessels Lymphatic vessels through which lymph enters a lymph node.

Efferent vessels Lymphatic vessels through which lymph exits a lymph node.

Lymphoid follicles Densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue in the cortex, containing dividing B cells.

Medullary cords Lymphoid tissues in the medulla containing populations of B and T cells.

Trabeculae Inward extensions of the capsule that partially divide the cortex into compartments.

Sinuses Lymph-carrying channels within lymph nodes that filter pathogens.

Subcapsular sinus Sinus located immediately beneath the capsule of a lymph node.

Trabecular sinus Sinus parallel to the trabeculae, found in the outer cortex of a lymph node.

Medullary sinus Sinus located in the medulla of a lymph node, part of lymph flow.

Capsule Dense irregular connective tissue surrounding a lymph node, providing structural integrity.