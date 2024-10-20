Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions Flashcards
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: Lymph Nodes definitions
- Lymph nodesSmall, bean-shaped structures that filter lymph and trap pathogens, crucial for immune response.
- HilumIndentation in a lymph node where efferent lymphatic vessels exit.
- CortexOuter region of a lymph node, rich in B lymphocytes and lymphoid follicles.
- MedullaInner region of a lymph node containing both B and T lymphocytes.
- Afferent vesselsLymphatic vessels through which lymph enters a lymph node.
- Efferent vesselsLymphatic vessels through which lymph exits a lymph node.
- Lymphoid folliclesDensely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue in the cortex, containing dividing B cells.
- Medullary cordsLymphoid tissues in the medulla containing populations of B and T cells.
- TrabeculaeInward extensions of the capsule that partially divide the cortex into compartments.
- SinusesLymph-carrying channels within lymph nodes that filter pathogens.
- Subcapsular sinusSinus located immediately beneath the capsule of a lymph node.
- Trabecular sinusSinus parallel to the trabeculae, found in the outer cortex of a lymph node.
- Medullary sinusSinus located in the medulla of a lymph node, part of lymph flow.
- CapsuleDense irregular connective tissue surrounding a lymph node, providing structural integrity.
- Lymphatic trunksLarge lymphatic vessels formed by merging lymphatic vessels, leading to lymph nodes.