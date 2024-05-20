In this video, we're going to talk about lymph node structure and how lymph actually flows through that structure, which are both critically important to the functions of lymph nodes. So notice down below, we've got this diagram representing the typical structure of a lymph node. And externally, these lymph nodes are surrounded by a capsule made of dense irregular connective tissue, which provides structural integrity to the lymph node and protects the delicate insides of the lymph node. So notice that down below in the diagram, the capsule is being labeled right over here. But again, it is going to surround the entire exterior of the lymph node as you can see here.

Now internally, lymph nodes are divided into 2 interior regions, which are the outer cortex and the inner medulla. And to make these two regions more clearly visible, we're going to highlight them in specific colors. So the outer cortex, we're going to highlight in this light blue color. So notice that down below in this diagram, everything that I'm highlighting in this light blue color represents the outer cortex of the lymph node, which notice resembles the shape of the letter C. And so you can think that the letter C in the outer cortex is for the shape that it resembles in many of these lymph nodes.

Now you can also see that the outer cortex makes up about 80-ish percent of the lymph node, and it encircles almost the entire lymph node, all except the hilum, which recall is this indentation that you can see here in the lymph node. Now the inner medulla, we will highlight in this hot pink color. And, of course, that's going to be this inner region that you can see right here, and it does lie deeper to the outer cortex, but the inner medulla does extend to the surface of the lymph node at the hilum.

Now this region that you can see that I'm highlighting here in this orangish color is sometimes referred to as the paracortex, since it lies in between the outer cortex and the inner medulla. Now what's important to note is that lymphocytes, such as B and T lymphocytes or B and T cells, are strategically located within the lymph nodes to optimize their functions. And so what you should note is that the outer cortex of lymph nodes has lymphoid follicles, which recall from previous lesson videos are also sometimes referred to as lymphoid nodules and consist of densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissues. And they often have germinal centers with populations of dividing B cells. And so the outer cortex of lymph nodes has those lymphoid follicles with mostly populations of B cells or B lymphocytes.

Now on the other hand, the inner medulla has lymphoid tissue that we refer to as medullary cords, and those medullary cords have populations of both B cells and T cells as well. So if we take a look at the diagram down below, notice on the far left, we're showing you the outer cortex, which is where the lymphoid follicles or the lymphoid nodules can be found. And, again, recall from previous lesson videos that these are going to be these densely packed spheres of lymphoid tissue that can have lighter staining germinal centers, which is where the populations of B cells are going to be actively dividing. And you can see that there are plenty of these lymphoid follicles in the outer cortex of each of these lymph nodes.

Now, you can also see in this diagram the inner medulla and the medullary cords, which again are going to be the lymphoid tissues in the medulla that contain populations of both B cells and T cells as well. Now the trabeculae are going to be inward capsular extensions that partially divide the outer cortex into compartments, and it also helps to redirect and direct the flow of lymph through the lymph node, which is critically important. So if we take a look down below at the diagram, you can see that one of the trabeculae are being labeled right over here, and, again, it's an inward extension of the capsule. And you can see plenty of these trabeculae all throughout, and, again, these trabeculae are breaking up the outer cortex into these compartments that we can see here.

Now the lymph nodes also contain what are known as sinuses, and these sinuses are series of lymph carrying channels or tunnels that have these branching reticular fibers and lymphoid cells as well. And so the lymph will actually flow through all of these different sinuses, and as they flow through the sinuses, they are going to be filtered of pathogens and foreign substances. So let's take a closer look at this diagram down below. And what you'll notice is that we've got these lymphatic vessels over here on the left hand side, and these lymphatic vessels are specifically referred to as afferent lymphatic vessels, spelled with the letter A. And this is because this is how lymph is going to arrive at the lymph node, and so you can think that the letter A in afferent lymphatic vessels is for the letter A in arriving at the lymph node.

And so notice that inside of these afferent lymphatic vessels over here, we've got these black arrows representing the arrival of lymph at the lymph node. Now on the opposite side of the lymph node over here at the hilum, we've got these other lymphatic vessels, which are specifically referred to as efferent lymphatic vessels, spelled with the letter E. And this is because this is how lymph is going to exit the lymph node. And so you can think that the letter E in efferent lymphatic vessels is for the letter E in exiting the lymph node.

Now what's really important to note is that there are more afferent lymphatic vessels and fewer efferent lymphatic vessels, which means that the rate of lymph arrival is significantly greater than the rate of lymph exiting the lymph node, which ultimately means that the rate of lymph flow through the lymph node is going to be relatively slow. And that slow rate of lymph flow is critically important because it optimizes immune interactions, which is critically important to the function of the lymph nodes.

Now, notice over here on the right in this box, we've got the lymph flow through the lymph node structures, and it's starting here at the top and making its way downwards. And so, of course, we know already that lymph is going to arrive at the lymph node via afferent lymphatic vessels, and from there, the lymph is going to enter into a series of sinuses, as you can see here. And again, recall that these sinuses are really just a series of lymph carrying channels or tunnels, and the first sinus that the lymph will enter into is the subcapsular sinus, which we have color-coded here in a yellow color. And as its name implies, the subcapsular sinus is going to be immediately beneath the capsule, and that's because the root sub means below and subcapsular means below the capsule. And so again, you can see that the sinus immediately beneath the capsule is highlighted in that yellow color for the subcapsular sinus.

Then from the subcapsular sinus, lymph will enter into the trabecular sinus, which we have color-coded in this blue color over here. And the trabecular sinus, as its name implies, is going to be parallel to the trabecula, and the subcapsular and trabecular sinuses are going to be found in the outer cortex of the lymph node. Now, from the trabecular sinus, the lymph is going to enter into the medullary sinus, which is going to be found in the medulla, and notice that the medullary sinus is going to be this hot pink color that you can see over here.

Now, from the medullary sinus, the lymph is going to enter into the efferent lymphatic vessels and exit the lymph node. And so you can see that these black arrows throughout this diagram show you the flow of lymph through the lymph node. And as lymph is flowing through the lymph node, the lymph is able to trickle and diffuse into other areas of the lymph nodes such as the lymphoid follicles and the medullary sinuses. And, of course, that lymph is going to be carrying potentially pathogens and foreign substances that can ultimately activate these immune cells. And those activated immune cells can either carry out an immune response right then and there inside of the lymph node, or those activated immune cells can actually enter into the bloodstream directly.

So notice that we've got an artery coming in here and a pair of capillaries and a vein coming out, and so the activated lymphocytes can actually make their way directly into the bloodstream and migrate to the site of infection and carry out an immune response at that distant site of infection. Now, the last note that I'll leave you all off with is that although in previous lesson videos, we said that all of the lymph is going to be returned to the bloodstream at the veins near the heart, this is going to be true, but it's not all of the lymph. It's the vast majority. So there is a very, very small percentage of lymph and a percentage of activated lymphocytes that can actually enter the bloodstream at each lymph node. And so, you can see here that the bloodstream is going to be closely connected with these lymph nodes. So it's an opportunity for some cleansed lymph to enter back into the bloodstream. So this here concludes our brief lesson on the lymph node structure, and we'll be able to get a lot of practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.