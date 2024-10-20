Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Spleen Largest lymphoid organ, filters blood, removes old cells, stores blood components, and supports immune function.

Erythrocytes Red blood cells that are stored and filtered by the spleen, removing old or defective ones.

White pulp Spleen tissue involved in adaptive immunity, containing T and B lymphocytes.

Red pulp Spleen tissue involved in innate immunity, filtering blood and removing old erythrocytes.

Macrophages Cells in the spleen's red pulp that perform phagocytosis, removing abnormal cells.

Splenic artery Blood vessel that carries blood into the spleen at the hilum.

Splenic vein Blood vessel that carries blood out of the spleen at the hilum.

Trabeculae Inward extensions of the spleen's capsule, providing structural support.

Venous sinusoids Permeable capillaries in the spleen's red pulp, allowing passage of normal blood cells.

Hematopoiesis Formation of blood cells, with the spleen as a secondary site under certain conditions.

Lymphoid follicles Structures in white pulp containing B lymphocytes, involved in immune response.

Splenic cords Reticular fiber framework in red pulp, rich in macrophages.

Capsule Dense irregular connective tissue covering the spleen, providing integrity.

Central arteries Smaller branches of the splenic artery around which white pulp is clustered.