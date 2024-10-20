Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen definitions

Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen definitions
  • Spleen
    Largest lymphoid organ, filters blood, removes old cells, stores blood components, and supports immune function.
  • Erythrocytes
    Red blood cells that are stored and filtered by the spleen, removing old or defective ones.
  • White pulp
    Spleen tissue involved in adaptive immunity, containing T and B lymphocytes.
  • Red pulp
    Spleen tissue involved in innate immunity, filtering blood and removing old erythrocytes.
  • Macrophages
    Cells in the spleen's red pulp that perform phagocytosis, removing abnormal cells.
  • Splenic artery
    Blood vessel that carries blood into the spleen at the hilum.
  • Splenic vein
    Blood vessel that carries blood out of the spleen at the hilum.
  • Trabeculae
    Inward extensions of the spleen's capsule, providing structural support.
  • Venous sinusoids
    Permeable capillaries in the spleen's red pulp, allowing passage of normal blood cells.
  • Hematopoiesis
    Formation of blood cells, with the spleen as a secondary site under certain conditions.
  • Lymphoid follicles
    Structures in white pulp containing B lymphocytes, involved in immune response.
  • Splenic cords
    Reticular fiber framework in red pulp, rich in macrophages.
  • Capsule
    Dense irregular connective tissue covering the spleen, providing integrity.
  • Central arteries
    Smaller branches of the splenic artery around which white pulp is clustered.
  • Splenectomy
    Surgical removal of the spleen, affecting immune function and infection risk.