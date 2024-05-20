In this video, we're going to continue to talk about secondary lymphoid organs as we introduce the spleen and talk about functions of the spleen. Now the spleen is actually the largest lymphoid organ. In fact, the spleen is about the size of a fist and it's located on the left side of the abdomen. So if we take a look at the image down below, notice that within this dotted box, the purple structure on the left side of the abdomen is the spleen. And notice that the spleen is tightly packed in and in direct contact with a bunch of different body structures and organs. Now, over here on the right, we have a zoom-in of the spleen. It turns out that the spleen is made up of really soft tissue and so the shape of the spleen is impacted by the contact points that it has with other body structures and organs that are around it. And so the spleen tends to have a lot of different indentations in it from those contact points with other body structures.
Now in many ways, the spleen can be thought of as a really large lymph node, and that's because functionally, the spleen is quite similar to lymph nodes, except for the very important fact that the spleen filters blood, not lymph. Whereas, recall from previous lesson videos that lymph nodes filtered lymph. Now, as the spleen is filtering the blood, it actually removes any abnormal, old, or defective erythrocytes or red blood cells, and platelets, or thrombocytes from circulation in the blood. But the spleen can also remove any cellular debris, foreign pathogens, and foreign antigens from the blood as well. Now in addition to removing these substances, the spleen can also recycle components from these abnormal erythrocytes, such as recycling the iron that's found in the hemoglobin of these abnormal erythrocytes, so that later down the line that iron can be reused to make fresh hemoglobin molecules.
Very similarly to lymph nodes, the spleen is going to provide a site for lymphocyte proliferation and activation to generate immune responses, either right then and there within the spleen, or the activated lymphocytes can migrate through the bloodstream to the site of infection and carry out the immune response at that distant site of infection. Now the spleen can actually serve as a reservoir for blood where it stores many blood components and so it can actually store erythrocytes or red blood cells, platelets or thrombocytes, and many white blood cells such as monocytes. And these stored blood components can actually be released back into the bloodstream in emergency situations. In fact, it's estimated that about 30% of all of the erythrocytes or platelets are stored in the spleen at any given time. And so this reservoir function of the spleen, where it stores these blood components, is somewhat analogous to a sponge, and that's because, like a sponge, the spleen can absorb significant amounts of fluids, of blood, and upon being squeezed or compressed, it can actually eject those fluids back out into circulation. And so notice over here in the image down below we're showing you a sponge for that reason. And it turns out that the spleen actually has some smooth muscle in it that can contract, again, during emergency situations such as lots of blood loss, for example, and the stored blood components within the spleen, upon the spleen compressing, those stored blood components can be ejected back out into circulation, just like a squeezed sponge here would eject fluids out as well.
Last but not least, the last function that we have here of the spleen is that under certain conditions, such as during fetal development or in adults that have anemia or low blood cell count, the spleen can actually serve as a secondary site for hematopoiesis or the formation of blood cells. But recall from previous lesson videos that the primary site for hematopoiesis is the red bone marrow. And so it's important to keep in mind that the spleen will only serve as a secondary site for hematopoiesis only under certain conditions. Now, down below in this image, we also have some text that reveals that blood flow through the spleen is actually relatively slow, especially in comparison to blood flow through other tissues in the body. And the reason that this slow blood flow is so important is because the slow blood flow helps to optimize immune interactions, and we know that the spleen again serves as a site to generate immune responses. And also, the slow blood flow through the spleen helps the spleen serve as a reservoir for blood, storing these components because they move really slowly through the spleen.
The last note that I'll leave you all off with here is that it is possible to survive without the spleen. In fact, the term splenectomy refers to the surgical removal of the spleen. And, again, because the spleen is made up of really soft tissue, it's really susceptible to damage whenever there is trauma to the abdomen region. And so, again, whenever there is some trauma, it's possible for the spleen to regenerate on its own, but in some cases, a splenectomy may be required, the removal of the spleen. And under those conditions, other organs such as the liver and bone marrow can actually help take over most of the functions of the spleen since a lot of the functions of the spleen overlap with these other structures. However, it is important to note that the absence of the spleen does decrease overall immune function and increase the overall risk of blood infections. And again, this is because we know that the spleen is involved in immunity and that it does filter pathogens from the blood. So this here concludes our brief introduction to the spleen and the discussion on the functions of the spleen, and as we move forward in our course, we'll be able to apply these concepts and talk more about the structure of the spleen. So I'll see you all in our next video.