Secondary Lymphoid Organs: The Spleen quiz Flashcards

The spleen is located on the left side of the abdomen.
Which of the following is not a function of the spleen? A) Filtering blood B) Storing erythrocytes C) Producing insulin D) Recycling iron
C) Producing insulin
Which of the following are functions of the spleen? A) Filtering blood B) Storing blood components C) Producing digestive enzymes D) Recycling iron
A) Filtering blood, B) Storing blood components, D) Recycling iron
Which organ is the largest lymphatic organ in the body?
The spleen is the largest lymphatic organ in the body.
Which of the following is a function of the spleen? A) Filtering lymph B) Filtering blood C) Producing bile D) Storing glucose
B) Filtering blood
Which of the following does not accurately describe the spleen? A) It filters blood B) It is located on the right side of the abdomen C) It stores blood components D) It is involved in immune responses
B) It is located on the right side of the abdomen
Where is the spleen?
The spleen is located on the left side of the abdomen.
Why is the spleen considered a secondary lymphoid organ?
The spleen is considered a secondary lymphoid organ because it provides a site for lymphocyte proliferation and activation, generating immune responses.
Which of the following is not true of the spleen? A) It can serve as a reservoir for blood B) It is the primary site for hematopoiesis C) It filters blood D) It contains white and red pulp
B) It is the primary site for hematopoiesis
Which is not a function of the spleen? A) Filtering blood B) Storing blood components C) Producing hormones D) Recycling iron
C) Producing hormones
What is the body's largest lymphatic organ?
The spleen is the body's largest lymphatic organ.
What is the function of the spleen?
The spleen functions to filter blood, remove old or defective blood cells, store blood components, and recycle iron from hemoglobin.