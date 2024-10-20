Simple and Facilitated Diffusion definitions Flashcards

- Passive TransportMovement of molecules across cell membranes without energy input, following concentration gradients.
- Concentration GradientDifference in the concentration of a substance across a space, driving passive transport.
- Simple DiffusionDirect movement of small uncharged molecules through the cell membrane without protein assistance.
- Facilitated DiffusionTransport of charged molecules across cell membranes with the help of transport proteins.
- Transport ProteinsProteins that assist in moving substances across cell membranes in facilitated diffusion.
- PorinsChannel-forming proteins that create membrane-spanning tunnels for molecule passage.
- ChannelsMembrane-spanning tunnels formed by proteins to allow molecule movement across membranes.
- AquaporinsSpecialized porins that facilitate rapid water transport across cell membranes.
- TransportersCarrier proteins that undergo conformational changes to move molecules across membranes.
- CarriersProteins that transport molecules by changing shape, open to one side of the membrane at a time.
- OsmosisDiffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane, often facilitated by aquaporins.
- Ion ChannelsChannels that allow ions to pass through the membrane, facilitating their diffusion.
- Conformational ChangeStructural alteration in a protein that enables it to transport molecules across membranes.
- PhospholipidsMolecules forming the cell membrane, allowing small uncharged molecules to pass through.