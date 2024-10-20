Simple and Facilitated Diffusion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Passive Transport Movement of molecules across cell membranes without energy input, following concentration gradients.

Concentration Gradient Difference in the concentration of a substance across a space, driving passive transport.

Simple Diffusion Direct movement of small uncharged molecules through the cell membrane without protein assistance.

Facilitated Diffusion Transport of charged molecules across cell membranes with the help of transport proteins.

Transport Proteins Proteins that assist in moving substances across cell membranes in facilitated diffusion.

Porins Channel-forming proteins that create membrane-spanning tunnels for molecule passage.

Channels Membrane-spanning tunnels formed by proteins to allow molecule movement across membranes.

Aquaporins Specialized porins that facilitate rapid water transport across cell membranes.

Transporters Carrier proteins that undergo conformational changes to move molecules across membranes.

Carriers Proteins that transport molecules by changing shape, open to one side of the membrane at a time.

Osmosis Diffusion of water across a semipermeable membrane, often facilitated by aquaporins.

Ion Channels Channels that allow ions to pass through the membrane, facilitating their diffusion.

Conformational Change Structural alteration in a protein that enables it to transport molecules across membranes.