2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
2
ProblemProblem
Which of the following processes includes all of the others?
A
Osmosis
B
Facilitated diffusion
C
Passive transport
D
Transport of an ion down its electrochemical gradient
3
ProblemProblem
The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:
A
Requires a protein transporter.
B
Moves molecules against their concentration gradient.
C
Requires energy.
D
Freely diffuses molecules against their concentration gradient.
Transport Proteins of Facilitated Diffusion
5
ProblemProblem
Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?
A
Channel – open to both sides of the membrane simultaneously.
B
Carrier – open to one side of the membrane at a time.
C
Carrier – requires a conformation change to complete function.
D
Channel – not selective for molecules that move through it.
6
ProblemProblem
Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?
A
Nonpolar oxygen gas molecules.
B
Charged Ca2+ ions
C
Nonpolar carbon dioxide gas molecules.
D
Nonpolar water molecules
E
Charged Na+ ions
F
b and e only
G
a, c, and d only
