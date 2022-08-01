Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Simple and Facilitated Diffusion
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components

Simple and Facilitated Diffusion

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Simple and Facilitated Diffusion

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
Problem
Problem

Which of the following processes includes all of the others?

3
Problem
Problem

The difference between simple and facilitated diffusion is that facilitated diffusion:

4
concept

Transport Proteins of Facilitated Diffusion

clock
4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
Problem
Problem

Which of the following does not accurately describe a channel or a carrier?

6
Problem
Problem

Which type(s) of molecules cannot enter/exit the cell via simple diffusion and require facilitated diffusion?

Previous TopicNext Topic