Simple and Facilitated Diffusion quiz Flashcards

  • Which molecules need facilitated diffusion to move across the plasma membrane?
    Charged molecules or ions require facilitated diffusion to move across the plasma membrane.
  • What is the main difference between simple and facilitated diffusion?
    Simple diffusion does not require transport proteins, while facilitated diffusion requires transport proteins to move molecules across the membrane.
  • What type of molecules typically use simple diffusion?
    Small uncharged molecules typically use simple diffusion to move across the cell membrane.
  • What role do transport proteins play in facilitated diffusion?
    Transport proteins facilitate the movement of charged molecules or ions across the cell membrane in facilitated diffusion.
  • What are the two main types of transport proteins involved in facilitated diffusion?
    The two main types of transport proteins are porins (channels) and transporters (carriers).
  • How do porins facilitate diffusion across the membrane?
    Porins create membrane-spanning tunnels that allow molecules to pass directly through the membrane.
  • What is the function of aquaporins in facilitated diffusion?
    Aquaporins specifically facilitate the transport of water molecules across the cell membrane.
  • How do transporters differ from porins in their mechanism of action?
    Transporters do not form continuous tunnels; they open on one side of the membrane at a time and require conformational changes to transport molecules.
  • Why is no energy required for both simple and facilitated diffusion?
    No energy is required because both processes involve the movement of molecules down their concentration gradients.
  • What type of molecules are typically transported by facilitated diffusion?
    Facilitated diffusion typically transports ions or charged molecules across the cell membrane.