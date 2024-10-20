Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions Flashcards

Back
Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions
1/15
  • Simple Epithelium
    A single layer of cells in direct contact with the basement membrane, facilitating specific functions like absorption and secretion.
  • Basement Membrane
    A thin, fibrous layer that supports epithelial cells and separates them from underlying tissues.
  • Simple Squamous Epithelium
    Flat, single-layered cells allowing rapid diffusion, found in cardiovascular linings and lung air sacs.
  • Simple Cuboidal Epithelium
    Cube-shaped cells in a single layer, involved in absorption and secretion, forming ducts and tubules.
  • Simple Columnar Epithelium
    Tall, narrow cells in a single layer, often with microvilli, specializing in absorption and secretion.
  • Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelium
    Appears multi-layered but is a single layer with varied cell heights, found in respiratory and reproductive tracts.
  • Microvilli
    Small projections on cell surfaces that increase surface area for absorption, commonly found in the intestines.
  • Cilia
    Hair-like structures on cell surfaces that move substances across the epithelial surface, found in respiratory tracts.
  • Goblet Cells
    Unicellular glands within epithelial tissues that secrete mucus for lubrication and protection.
  • Diffusion
    The passive movement of molecules across epithelial tissues, facilitated by thin cell layers like simple squamous.
  • Absorption
    The uptake of substances by epithelial cells, enhanced by structures like microvilli in columnar epithelium.
  • Secretion
    The release of substances from epithelial cells, a key function of cuboidal and columnar epithelia.
  • Filtration
    The process of separating substances, as seen in kidney structures lined with simple squamous epithelium.
  • Serous Membranes
    Thin layers of simple squamous epithelium producing serous fluid, reducing friction in body cavities.
  • Lumen
    The open space within a tubular structure, lined by epithelial cells, such as in ducts and intestines.