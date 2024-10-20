Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Simple Epithelium A single layer of cells in direct contact with the basement membrane, facilitating specific functions like absorption and secretion.

Basement Membrane A thin, fibrous layer that supports epithelial cells and separates them from underlying tissues.

Simple Squamous Epithelium Flat, single-layered cells allowing rapid diffusion, found in cardiovascular linings and lung air sacs.

Simple Cuboidal Epithelium Cube-shaped cells in a single layer, involved in absorption and secretion, forming ducts and tubules.

Simple Columnar Epithelium Tall, narrow cells in a single layer, often with microvilli, specializing in absorption and secretion.

Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelium Appears multi-layered but is a single layer with varied cell heights, found in respiratory and reproductive tracts.

Microvilli Small projections on cell surfaces that increase surface area for absorption, commonly found in the intestines.

Cilia Hair-like structures on cell surfaces that move substances across the epithelial surface, found in respiratory tracts.

Goblet Cells Unicellular glands within epithelial tissues that secrete mucus for lubrication and protection.

Diffusion The passive movement of molecules across epithelial tissues, facilitated by thin cell layers like simple squamous.

Absorption The uptake of substances by epithelial cells, enhanced by structures like microvilli in columnar epithelium.

Secretion The release of substances from epithelial cells, a key function of cuboidal and columnar epithelia.

Filtration The process of separating substances, as seen in kidney structures lined with simple squamous epithelium.

Serous Membranes Thin layers of simple squamous epithelium producing serous fluid, reducing friction in body cavities.