Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions Flashcards

Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions
Simple Epithelial Tissues definitions
- Simple EpitheliumA single layer of cells in direct contact with the basement membrane, facilitating specific functions like absorption and secretion.
- Basement MembraneA thin, fibrous layer that supports epithelial cells and separates them from underlying tissues.
- Simple Squamous EpitheliumFlat, single-layered cells allowing rapid diffusion, found in cardiovascular linings and lung air sacs.
- Simple Cuboidal EpitheliumCube-shaped cells in a single layer, involved in absorption and secretion, forming ducts and tubules.
- Simple Columnar EpitheliumTall, narrow cells in a single layer, often with microvilli, specializing in absorption and secretion.
- Pseudostratified Columnar EpitheliumAppears multi-layered but is a single layer with varied cell heights, found in respiratory and reproductive tracts.
- MicrovilliSmall projections on cell surfaces that increase surface area for absorption, commonly found in the intestines.
- CiliaHair-like structures on cell surfaces that move substances across the epithelial surface, found in respiratory tracts.
- Goblet CellsUnicellular glands within epithelial tissues that secrete mucus for lubrication and protection.
- DiffusionThe passive movement of molecules across epithelial tissues, facilitated by thin cell layers like simple squamous.
- AbsorptionThe uptake of substances by epithelial cells, enhanced by structures like microvilli in columnar epithelium.
- SecretionThe release of substances from epithelial cells, a key function of cuboidal and columnar epithelia.
- FiltrationThe process of separating substances, as seen in kidney structures lined with simple squamous epithelium.
- Serous MembranesThin layers of simple squamous epithelium producing serous fluid, reducing friction in body cavities.
- LumenThe open space within a tubular structure, lined by epithelial cells, such as in ducts and intestines.