Simple Epithelial Tissues
Four Simple Epithelial Tissues
Simple Squamous Epithelia
Simple Cuboidal Epithelia
Simple Epithelial Tissues Example 1
Which features of simple squamous epithelium makes it ideal for rapid diffusion?
Tight junctions usually hold the cells together.
It lines body cavites.
It is attached to a basement membrane.
It is very thin.
What type of cell is most often found in the ducts of glands?
Simple squamous epithelium.
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Stratified columnar epithelium.
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
In the image to the right, what feature is the yellow arrow pointing to?
Basement membrane.
Cilia.
Microvilli.
Apical surface.
Simple Columnar Epithelia
Pseudostratified Columnar Epithelia
Simple Epithelial Tissues Example 2
Which characteristic is true of columnar cells, but not other epithelial tissues?
Columnar epithelial tissue contains the protein keratin.
Columnar epithelial tissue is found in the lungs.
Columnar epithelial tissue may contain goblet cells.
Columnar epithelial tissue functions in secretion.
Both the small intestine & the trachea are lined with columnar cells. Based on their location, what do you expect would be different about these cells?
Cells in the intestine will have cilia to aid in absorption. Cells in the trachea will have microvilli to move mucus.
Cells in the intestine will have cilia to move mucus. Cells in the trachea have microvilli to aid in absorption.
Cells in the intestine will have microvilli to move mucus. Cells in the trachea have cilia to aid in absorption.
Cells in the intestine will have microvilli to aid in absorption. Cells in the trachea will have cilia to move mucus.
Imagine that you are a histologist looking at a sample of cells from the lining of the human intestine. What tissue type do you expect to see?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Stratified cuboidal epithelium.