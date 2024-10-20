Simple Epithelial Tissues quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Simple Epithelial Tissues quiz

Simple Epithelial Tissues quiz
  • Which type of epithelium is one cell layer thick?
    Simple epithelial tissues are one cell layer thick.
  • What is the primary function of simple squamous epithelium?
    The primary function of simple squamous epithelium is rapid diffusion.
  • Where is simple cuboidal epithelium commonly found?
    Simple cuboidal epithelium is commonly found in the ducts of glands and kidney tubules.
  • What structural feature distinguishes simple columnar epithelium?
    Simple columnar epithelium is distinguished by its single layer of tall, narrow cells.
  • What is the role of microvilli in simple columnar epithelium?
    Microvilli increase surface area to enhance absorption in simple columnar epithelium.
  • How does pseudostratified columnar epithelium appear stratified?
    Pseudostratified columnar epithelium appears stratified due to varying cell heights, but all cells contact the basement membrane.
  • What is the function of goblet cells in epithelial tissues?
    Goblet cells secrete mucus to lubricate and protect epithelial tissues.
  • In which body system is pseudostratified columnar epithelium primarily found?
    Pseudostratified columnar epithelium is primarily found in the respiratory system.
  • What is the main function of simple cuboidal epithelium?
    The main function of simple cuboidal epithelium is absorption and secretion.
  • What is the significance of cilia in pseudostratified columnar epithelium?
    Cilia in pseudostratified columnar epithelium help move mucus and trapped particles out of the respiratory tract.