Simple Epithelial Tissues quiz Flashcards
Which type of epithelium is one cell layer thick?
Simple epithelial tissues are one cell layer thick.What is the primary function of simple squamous epithelium?
The primary function of simple squamous epithelium is rapid diffusion.Where is simple cuboidal epithelium commonly found?
Simple cuboidal epithelium is commonly found in the ducts of glands and kidney tubules.What structural feature distinguishes simple columnar epithelium?
Simple columnar epithelium is distinguished by its single layer of tall, narrow cells.What is the role of microvilli in simple columnar epithelium?
Microvilli increase surface area to enhance absorption in simple columnar epithelium.How does pseudostratified columnar epithelium appear stratified?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium appears stratified due to varying cell heights, but all cells contact the basement membrane.What is the function of goblet cells in epithelial tissues?
Goblet cells secrete mucus to lubricate and protect epithelial tissues.In which body system is pseudostratified columnar epithelium primarily found?
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium is primarily found in the respiratory system.What is the main function of simple cuboidal epithelium?
The main function of simple cuboidal epithelium is absorption and secretion.What is the significance of cilia in pseudostratified columnar epithelium?
Cilia in pseudostratified columnar epithelium help move mucus and trapped particles out of the respiratory tract.