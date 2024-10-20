Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 14 ) Hide definitions

Osseous tissue A specialized connective tissue with rock-like hardness, highly vascularized, and capable of repair and remodeling.

Vascularization The presence of numerous blood vessels, allowing for quick and complete healing of bone tissue.

Central canals Channels within bone tissue through which blood vessels travel, contributing to its vascularization.

Extracellular matrix Composed of organic collagen fibers for strength and inorganic calcium phosphate for hardness and rigidity.

Collagen fibers Organic components of the bone matrix providing strength and flexibility.

Calcium phosphate Inorganic crystals in the bone matrix that give bones their hardness and rigidity.

Osteoblasts Immature bone cells that actively build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.

Osteocytes Mature bone cells responsible for maintaining the extracellular matrix, found in lacunae.

Lacunae Chambers within bone tissue that house osteocytes.

Osteoclasts Cells that break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals.

Structural support A primary function of bones, providing shape and support to the body.

Hematopoiesis The process of blood cell formation occurring within the cavities of bones.

Mineral storage Bones store essential minerals like calcium and phosphates, as well as fats.