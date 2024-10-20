Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone definitions Flashcards
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone definitions
- Osseous tissueA specialized connective tissue with rock-like hardness, highly vascularized, and capable of repair and remodeling.
- VascularizationThe presence of numerous blood vessels, allowing for quick and complete healing of bone tissue.
- Central canalsChannels within bone tissue through which blood vessels travel, contributing to its vascularization.
- Extracellular matrixComposed of organic collagen fibers for strength and inorganic calcium phosphate for hardness and rigidity.
- Collagen fibersOrganic components of the bone matrix providing strength and flexibility.
- Calcium phosphateInorganic crystals in the bone matrix that give bones their hardness and rigidity.
- OsteoblastsImmature bone cells that actively build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.
- OsteocytesMature bone cells responsible for maintaining the extracellular matrix, found in lacunae.
- LacunaeChambers within bone tissue that house osteocytes.
- OsteoclastsCells that break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals.
- Structural supportA primary function of bones, providing shape and support to the body.
- HematopoiesisThe process of blood cell formation occurring within the cavities of bones.
- Mineral storageBones store essential minerals like calcium and phosphates, as well as fats.
- ProtectionBones protect delicate organs, such as the brain, by providing a hard barrier.