Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone definitions Flashcards

  • Osseous tissue
    A specialized connective tissue with rock-like hardness, highly vascularized, and capable of repair and remodeling.
  • Vascularization
    The presence of numerous blood vessels, allowing for quick and complete healing of bone tissue.
  • Central canals
    Channels within bone tissue through which blood vessels travel, contributing to its vascularization.
  • Extracellular matrix
    Composed of organic collagen fibers for strength and inorganic calcium phosphate for hardness and rigidity.
  • Collagen fibers
    Organic components of the bone matrix providing strength and flexibility.
  • Calcium phosphate
    Inorganic crystals in the bone matrix that give bones their hardness and rigidity.
  • Osteoblasts
    Immature bone cells that actively build and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.
  • Osteocytes
    Mature bone cells responsible for maintaining the extracellular matrix, found in lacunae.
  • Lacunae
    Chambers within bone tissue that house osteocytes.
  • Osteoclasts
    Cells that break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals.
  • Structural support
    A primary function of bones, providing shape and support to the body.
  • Hematopoiesis
    The process of blood cell formation occurring within the cavities of bones.
  • Mineral storage
    Bones store essential minerals like calcium and phosphates, as well as fats.
  • Protection
    Bones protect delicate organs, such as the brain, by providing a hard barrier.