4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone
Intro to Bones
Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone Example 1
How does the ECM of bone differ from the ECM of cartilage?
A
ECM of cartilage is flexible: ECM of bone is rigid.
B
ECM of cartilage is rigid: ECM of bone is flexible.
C
Bone and cartilage have the same ECM.
D
The difference between the ECM can’t be determined.
Osteonecrosis is a condition where blood flow to bones is cut off resulting in tissue death. Which of the following would you expect to be most directly affected by the loss of blood flow?
A
The inorganic matrix.
B
Collagen fibers.
C
Osteocytes.
D
A-C are correct.