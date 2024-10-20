Specialized Connective Tissue: Bone quiz Flashcards
What is bone composed of?
Bone is composed of an organic part with collagen fibers and an inorganic part made up of calcium phosphate crystals.What is the hardest connective tissue in your body and contains calcium mineral salts?
Bone is the hardest connective tissue in the body and contains calcium mineral salts.Which type of connective tissue is specialized for calcium storage in the body?
Bone is the specialized connective tissue for calcium storage in the body.What are the primary cell types found in bone tissue?
The primary cell types in bone tissue are osteoblasts, osteocytes, and osteoclasts.What is the function of osteoblasts in bone tissue?
Osteoblasts are immature cells that build and secrete components of the bone matrix.What role do osteocytes play in bone tissue?
Osteocytes are mature cells that maintain the bone matrix through minor repairs and routine maintenance.How does the vascularization of bone tissue benefit its healing process?
The high vascularization of bone tissue allows for quick and complete healing when damaged.What is the function of osteoclasts in bone tissue?
Osteoclasts break down bone to release calcium and phosphate minerals.What are the two main components of the bone's extracellular matrix?
The bone's extracellular matrix consists of an organic part with collagen fibers and an inorganic part with calcium phosphate crystals.What are some functions of bones in the human body?
Bones provide structural support, protect delicate organs, store minerals and fats, and serve as a site for hematopoiesis.