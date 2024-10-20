Skip to main content
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage definitions Flashcards

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage definitions
  • Cartilage
    A tough, flexible, avascular connective tissue that resists tension and compression, composed of chondroblasts and chondrocytes.
  • Chondroblasts
    Immature cells in cartilage that actively divide and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.
  • Chondrocytes
    Mature cartilage cells derived from chondroblasts, maintaining the extracellular matrix.
  • Lacunae
    Chambers within the extracellular matrix of cartilage that house chondrocytes.
  • Perichondrium
    Dense irregular connective tissue surrounding most cartilages, providing blood flow and nutrients.
  • Hyaline Cartilage
    The most abundant and weakest cartilage, with a smooth, glassy appearance, reducing friction between bones.
  • Fibrocartilage
    A strong cartilage with dense collagen bundles, found in intervertebral discs and knee menisci, resisting compression and tension.
  • Elastic Cartilage
    Cartilage with numerous elastic fibers, providing flexibility and elasticity, found in the external ear and epiglottis.
  • Extracellular Matrix
    A firm, flexible, and rubbery matrix in cartilage, composed of ground substance and protein fibers.
  • Collagen Fibers
    Long, unbranched, straight fibers in cartilage, providing strength and a little flexibility.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Fibers made from elastin, allowing cartilage to stretch and return to its original shape.
  • Ground Substance
    The component of the extracellular matrix in cartilage, providing a firm yet flexible base.
  • Avascular
    Lacking blood vessels, a characteristic of cartilage leading to slow healing.
  • Intervertebral Discs
    Fibrocartilage structures between vertebrae, providing shock absorption and cushioning.
  • Menisci
    Fibrocartilage structures in the knee, providing strength and shock absorption.