Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage definitions Flashcards

Cartilage A tough, flexible, avascular connective tissue that resists tension and compression, composed of chondroblasts and chondrocytes.

Chondroblasts Immature cells in cartilage that actively divide and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.

Chondrocytes Mature cartilage cells derived from chondroblasts, maintaining the extracellular matrix.

Lacunae Chambers within the extracellular matrix of cartilage that house chondrocytes.

Perichondrium Dense irregular connective tissue surrounding most cartilages, providing blood flow and nutrients.

Hyaline Cartilage The most abundant and weakest cartilage, with a smooth, glassy appearance, reducing friction between bones.

Fibrocartilage A strong cartilage with dense collagen bundles, found in intervertebral discs and knee menisci, resisting compression and tension.

Elastic Cartilage Cartilage with numerous elastic fibers, providing flexibility and elasticity, found in the external ear and epiglottis.

Extracellular Matrix A firm, flexible, and rubbery matrix in cartilage, composed of ground substance and protein fibers.

Collagen Fibers Long, unbranched, straight fibers in cartilage, providing strength and a little flexibility.

Elastic Fibers Fibers made from elastin, allowing cartilage to stretch and return to its original shape.

Ground Substance The component of the extracellular matrix in cartilage, providing a firm yet flexible base.

Avascular Lacking blood vessels, a characteristic of cartilage leading to slow healing.

Intervertebral Discs Fibrocartilage structures between vertebrae, providing shock absorption and cushioning.