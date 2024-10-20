Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage definitions Flashcards
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage definitions
- CartilageA tough, flexible, avascular connective tissue that resists tension and compression, composed of chondroblasts and chondrocytes.
- ChondroblastsImmature cells in cartilage that actively divide and secrete components of the extracellular matrix.
- ChondrocytesMature cartilage cells derived from chondroblasts, maintaining the extracellular matrix.
- LacunaeChambers within the extracellular matrix of cartilage that house chondrocytes.
- PerichondriumDense irregular connective tissue surrounding most cartilages, providing blood flow and nutrients.
- Hyaline CartilageThe most abundant and weakest cartilage, with a smooth, glassy appearance, reducing friction between bones.
- FibrocartilageA strong cartilage with dense collagen bundles, found in intervertebral discs and knee menisci, resisting compression and tension.
- Elastic CartilageCartilage with numerous elastic fibers, providing flexibility and elasticity, found in the external ear and epiglottis.
- Extracellular MatrixA firm, flexible, and rubbery matrix in cartilage, composed of ground substance and protein fibers.
- Collagen FibersLong, unbranched, straight fibers in cartilage, providing strength and a little flexibility.
- Elastic FibersFibers made from elastin, allowing cartilage to stretch and return to its original shape.
- Ground SubstanceThe component of the extracellular matrix in cartilage, providing a firm yet flexible base.
- AvascularLacking blood vessels, a characteristic of cartilage leading to slow healing.
- Intervertebral DiscsFibrocartilage structures between vertebrae, providing shock absorption and cushioning.
- MenisciFibrocartilage structures in the knee, providing strength and shock absorption.