Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
4. Tissues & Histology
Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage
4. Tissues & Histology

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage

Previous TopicNext Topic
1
concept

Specialized Connective Tissues

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
concept

Overview of Cartilage

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
example

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 1

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
4
concept

Hyaline Cartilage

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
5
example

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 2

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
6
concept

Fibrocartilage

clock
5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
7
concept

Elastic Cartilage

clock
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
example

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage Example 3

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
9
concept

Review of Types of Cartilage

clock
9m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
10
Problem
Problem

True or False: The nose and the ear are made of the same type of cartilage.

11
Problem
Problem

Janine fell off her bike, cutting her knee and tearing the hyaline cartilage of her knee joint. At the doctor’s office, she is told the cuts will heal in a few weeks, but the cartilage will take months. Using what you know about tissues, why does the cartilage take longer to heal?

Previous TopicNext Topic