Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage quiz Flashcards

Specialized Connective Tissue: Cartilage quiz
Where are chondrocytes and osteocytes located?
Chondrocytes are located in lacunae within cartilage, while osteocytes are located in lacunae within bone.What is the hyaline cartilage found covering the ends of bones within a joint called?
The hyaline cartilage found covering the ends of bones within a joint is called articular cartilage.Where is hyaline cartilage found in the body?
Hyaline cartilage is found in the nose, larynx, trachea, at the ends of long bones, and in the fetal skeleton.Why is cartilage slow to heal?
Cartilage is slow to heal because it is avascular, meaning it lacks blood vessels, which limits nutrient and oxygen supply to the tissue.What tissue cushions and protects the ends of bones?
Cartilage, specifically hyaline cartilage, cushions and protects the ends of bones.Why are cartilage tissues likely to be slow in healing following an injury?
Cartilage tissues are likely to be slow in healing following an injury because they are avascular and rely on diffusion from surrounding tissues for nutrients.What are the functions of cartilage?
The functions of cartilage include providing structural support, reducing friction between bones, and absorbing shock in joints.Which feature is found in both cartilage and bone?
Both cartilage and bone contain cells housed in lacunae.Which of the following is not composed of hyaline cartilage? A) Nose B) Larynx C) Intervertebral discs D) Trachea
C) Intervertebral discsCartilaginous fish have a skeleton made of cartilage; where is the only real bone in their bodies?
In cartilaginous fish, the only real bone is found in their teeth.What is the difference between cartilage and bone?
Cartilage is avascular and more flexible, while bone is vascular and rigid.Where is cartilage found?
Cartilage is found in the nose, ears, trachea, joints, and intervertebral discs.What are the three major types of cartilage found in the body?
The three major types of cartilage are hyaline cartilage, fibrocartilage, and elastic cartilage.What type of cartilage is located between the bones in a symphysis?
Fibrocartilage is located between the bones in a symphysis.What is the difference between bone and cartilage?
Bone is rigid and vascular, while cartilage is flexible and avascular.Which type of cartilage is not properly matched with its function? A) Hyaline cartilage - reduces friction B) Fibrocartilage - provides elasticity C) Elastic cartilage - maintains shape
B) Fibrocartilage - provides elasticityWhy is cartilage important?
Cartilage is important for providing structural support, reducing friction in joints, and absorbing shock.Which of the following is something that chondrocytes and osteocytes have in common?
Both chondrocytes and osteocytes are housed in lacunae.What is cartilage? What is its role in the skeletal system?
Cartilage is a specialized connective tissue that provides support, reduces friction, and absorbs shock in the skeletal system.Which of the following is not found in cartilage but is found in bone? A) Lacunae B) Blood vessels C) Chondrocytes D) Collagen fibers
B) Blood vesselsWhat type of cartilage provides support and shock absorption?
Fibrocartilage provides support and shock absorption.What type of cartilage is found at the ends of the long bones?
Hyaline cartilage is found at the ends of long bones.Which statements characterize the functions of cartilage?
Cartilage functions to provide structural support, reduce friction, and absorb shock.Which is characteristic of cartilage connective tissue?
Cartilage connective tissue is avascular, tough yet flexible, and contains chondrocytes in lacunae.