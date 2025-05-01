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Steps of the Inflammatory Response quiz

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  • What is the first step of the inflammatory response?
    The first step is tissue damage and infection, which allows microbes to bypass the first line of innate immunity.
  • Why do blood vessels constrict immediately after tissue injury?
    Blood vessels constrict (vasoconstriction) to prevent excessive blood loss following tissue damage.
  • What cells are already present in tissues and play a role in the inflammatory response?
    Mast cells are already present in tissues and play a key role in initiating the inflammatory response.
  • What is released by mast cells during the second step of the inflammatory response?
    Mast cells release cytokines and inflammatory mediators, such as histamine.
  • What is the function of inflammatory mediators like histamine?
    Inflammatory mediators promote inflammation and attract immune cells to the site of infection.
  • What change occurs in blood vessels during the third step of the inflammatory response?
    Blood vessels undergo vasodilation, which increases their permeability.
  • What does increased blood vessel permeability allow during inflammation?
    It allows immune cells to leave the bloodstream and migrate to the site of infection.
  • What is diapedesis?
    Diapedesis is the migration of immune cells through the intact walls of blood vessels into infected tissue.
  • Which immune cells are the first to be recruited to the site of infection?
    Neutrophils are the first immune cells recruited to the infection site.
  • What is the main action of neutrophils and macrophages in the fourth step of the inflammatory response?
    They perform phagocytosis to engulf and eliminate invading microbes.
  • What is exudate in the context of inflammation?
    Exudate is the fluid mix of blood plasma, proteins, and immune cells that exits the bloodstream to the infected site.
  • How can the inflammatory response cause accidental damage to host tissues?
    While aiming to eliminate microbes, inflammation can also damage host tissues, similar to how a sprinkler system can damage equipment while putting out a fire.
  • Why can inflammation in the brain be life-threatening?
    Inflammation in critical areas like the brain can disrupt vital functions and be life-threatening.
  • What does the suffix '-itis' indicate in disease names?
    The suffix '-itis' means inflammation, as seen in terms like meningitis or arthritis.
  • What is the overall purpose of the inflammatory response?
    The inflammatory response aims to eliminate invading microbes and protect the host from infection.