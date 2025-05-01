What is the first step of the inflammatory response? The first step is tissue damage and infection, which allows microbes to bypass the first line of innate immunity.

Why do blood vessels constrict immediately after tissue injury? Blood vessels constrict (vasoconstriction) to prevent excessive blood loss following tissue damage.

What cells are already present in tissues and play a role in the inflammatory response? Mast cells are already present in tissues and play a key role in initiating the inflammatory response.

What is released by mast cells during the second step of the inflammatory response? Mast cells release cytokines and inflammatory mediators, such as histamine.

What is the function of inflammatory mediators like histamine? Inflammatory mediators promote inflammation and attract immune cells to the site of infection.

What change occurs in blood vessels during the third step of the inflammatory response? Blood vessels undergo vasodilation, which increases their permeability.