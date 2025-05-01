What are the three main steps of transcription? The three main steps are initiation, elongation, and termination.

During initiation, what does RNA polymerase bind to on the DNA? RNA polymerase binds to the promoter region on the DNA.

How does the initiation of transcription differ between prokaryotes and eukaryotes? In prokaryotes, RNA polymerase binds directly to the promoter, while in eukaryotes, transcription factors are required for RNA polymerase to bind.

What is the role of transcription factors in eukaryotic transcription initiation? Transcription factors help recruit RNA polymerase to the promoter region in eukaryotes.

What happens to the DNA strands during the initiation of transcription? The two DNA strands are separated, exposing the template strand for RNA synthesis.

What is the main function of RNA polymerase during elongation? RNA polymerase synthesizes the RNA molecule by pairing free RNA nucleotides with the DNA template strand.