Steps of Translation definitions Flashcards

Steps of Translation definitions

Steps of Translation definitions
  • Initiation
    The first step of translation where the ribosome assembles on the mRNA with the start codon AUG.
  • Elongation
    The second step of translation where amino acids are added to the growing polypeptide chain.
  • Termination
    The final step of translation where a stop codon triggers the release of the polypeptide chain.
  • Ribosome
    A molecular machine that facilitates the translation of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.
  • mRNA
    Messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.
  • tRNA
    Transfer RNA that brings amino acids to the ribosome, matching codons with anticodons.
  • Codon
    A sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid.
  • Anticodon
    A sequence of three nucleotides on tRNA complementary to a codon on mRNA.
  • Start Codon
    The codon AUG on mRNA that signals the start of translation and codes for methionine.
  • Stop Codon
    A codon that signals the end of translation, triggering the release of the polypeptide.
  • Peptide Bond
    A covalent bond linking amino acids in a polypeptide chain.
  • Polypeptide Chain
    A sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming a protein.
  • Release Factor
    A protein that binds to the stop codon, facilitating the release of the polypeptide chain.
  • Initiation Factors
    Proteins that assist in the assembly of the ribosome on the mRNA during initiation.
  • Amino Acid
    The building block of proteins, specified by codons on mRNA during translation.