Steps of Translation definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Initiation The first step of translation where the ribosome assembles on the mRNA with the start codon AUG.

Elongation The second step of translation where amino acids are added to the growing polypeptide chain.

Termination The final step of translation where a stop codon triggers the release of the polypeptide chain.

Ribosome A molecular machine that facilitates the translation of mRNA into a polypeptide chain.

mRNA Messenger RNA that carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome.

tRNA Transfer RNA that brings amino acids to the ribosome, matching codons with anticodons.

Codon A sequence of three nucleotides on mRNA that specifies a particular amino acid.

Anticodon A sequence of three nucleotides on tRNA complementary to a codon on mRNA.

Start Codon The codon AUG on mRNA that signals the start of translation and codes for methionine.

Stop Codon A codon that signals the end of translation, triggering the release of the polypeptide.

Peptide Bond A covalent bond linking amino acids in a polypeptide chain.

Polypeptide Chain A sequence of amino acids linked by peptide bonds, forming a protein.

Release Factor A protein that binds to the stop codon, facilitating the release of the polypeptide chain.

Initiation Factors Proteins that assist in the assembly of the ribosome on the mRNA during initiation.