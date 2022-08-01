3. Energy & Cell Processes
Steps of Translation
Steps of Translation
1) Initiation of Translation
2) Elongation of Translation
3) Termination of Translation
Which of the following processes is the first event to take place in translation?
A
Base pairing of charged methionine-tRNA to AUG of the messenger RNA.
B
Binding of the larger ribosomal subunit to smaller ribosomal subunits.
C
The ribosome reaches a stop codon.
D
The small subunit of the ribosome recognizes and attaches to the mRNA.
Which of the following does not occur during translation's termination step?
A
The first tRNA brings the amino acid methionine to the ribosome.
B
The small and large ribosomal subunits separate from each other.
C
The polypeptide is released from the ribosome.
D
A "stop" codon is reached by the ribosome along the mRNA.
What is the function of the release factor during translation?
A
It binds to the stop codon in the A site in place of a tRNA.
B
It releases the amino acid from its tRNA to allow the amino acid to be added to the growing polypeptide.
C
It supplies a source of energy for termination of translation and the release of the polypeptide.
D
It releases the ribosome from the rough endoplasmic reticulum and allows the polypeptide to enter the cytosol.
