Stratified Epithelial Tissues definitions Flashcards

Stratified Epithelial Tissues definitions
1/15
  • Stratified Epithelium
    Tissue with multiple layers of cells, providing protection and not all cells contact the basement membrane.
  • Squamous Cells
    Flat, squished cells found at the apical surface of stratified squamous epithelium, providing protection.
  • Keratin
    A tough, waterproof protein found in keratinized stratified squamous epithelium, enhancing protection.
  • Transitional Epithelium
    Stratified tissue with cells that change shape from cuboidal to squamous, found in the urinary system.
  • Cuboidal Cells
    Cube-shaped cells found at the apical surface of stratified cuboidal epithelium, aiding in protection and secretion.
  • Columnar Cells
    Tall, narrow cells found at the apical surface of stratified columnar epithelium, providing protection and limited absorption.
  • Basement Membrane
    A thin layer separating epithelial tissue from underlying connective tissue, providing support.
  • Apical Surface
    The topmost layer of cells in epithelial tissue, exposed to the external environment or internal space.
  • Keratinized Epithelium
    Stratified squamous epithelium containing keratin, found in dry areas like skin.
  • Unkeratinized Epithelium
    Stratified squamous epithelium without keratin, found in moist areas like the mouth and esophagus.
  • Urothelium
    Another term for transitional epithelium, specifically found in the urinary system.
  • Goblet Cells
    Cells that may be present in stratified columnar epithelium, secreting mucus.
  • Elasticity
    The ability of transitional epithelium to stretch and return to its original shape, crucial for bladder function.
  • Desmosomes
    Structures that hold epithelial cells together, maintaining tissue integrity during stretching.
  • Tight Junctions
    Cell connections in epithelial tissue that prevent leakage of molecules between cells.