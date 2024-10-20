Stratified Epithelial Tissues definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Stratified Epithelium Tissue with multiple layers of cells, providing protection and not all cells contact the basement membrane.

Squamous Cells Flat, squished cells found at the apical surface of stratified squamous epithelium, providing protection.

Keratin A tough, waterproof protein found in keratinized stratified squamous epithelium, enhancing protection.

Transitional Epithelium Stratified tissue with cells that change shape from cuboidal to squamous, found in the urinary system.

Cuboidal Cells Cube-shaped cells found at the apical surface of stratified cuboidal epithelium, aiding in protection and secretion.

Columnar Cells Tall, narrow cells found at the apical surface of stratified columnar epithelium, providing protection and limited absorption.

Basement Membrane A thin layer separating epithelial tissue from underlying connective tissue, providing support.

Apical Surface The topmost layer of cells in epithelial tissue, exposed to the external environment or internal space.

Keratinized Epithelium Stratified squamous epithelium containing keratin, found in dry areas like skin.

Unkeratinized Epithelium Stratified squamous epithelium without keratin, found in moist areas like the mouth and esophagus.

Urothelium Another term for transitional epithelium, specifically found in the urinary system.

Goblet Cells Cells that may be present in stratified columnar epithelium, secreting mucus.

Elasticity The ability of transitional epithelium to stretch and return to its original shape, crucial for bladder function.

Desmosomes Structures that hold epithelial cells together, maintaining tissue integrity during stretching.