Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Four Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Stratified Squamous Epithelia
Transitional Epithelia
Stratified Epithelial Tissues Example 1
Before rubber was used in inflatable balls used in sports, people would inflate animal bladders to make the inner part of a ball. Which tissue type would make this possible?
Stratified squamous epithelium.
Transitional epithelilum.
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
Simple squamous epithelium.
When you look at another person, what do you see?
Stratified squamous epithelium.
Transitional epithelilum.
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
Simple squamous epithelium.
What is different about the epithelium found inside the mouth and the epithelium found on the face?
Inside the mouth has simple squamous epithelium while the face has stratified squamous epithelium.
The epithelium inside the mouth has goblet cells, while the skin will not.
The epithelium of the skin has a basement membrane, while the epithelium inside the mouth will not.
The epithelium on the face has keratinized cells, while inside the mouth will not.
Stratified Cuboidal Epithelia
Stratified Columnar Epithelia
Which type of epithelial tissue has more than one cell shape in a single layer?
Simple cuboidal epithelium.
Simple columnar epithelium.
Stratified squamous epithelium.
Pseudostratified columnar epithelium.
Which of the following functions is stratified squamous epithelial tissue best suited to?
Rapid diffusion.
Absorption.
Protection.
Lining internal organs.