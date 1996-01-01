Skip to main content
4. Tissues & Histology
Stratified Epithelial Tissues
Four Stratified Epithelial Tissues

Stratified Squamous Epithelia

Transitional Epithelia

Stratified Epithelial Tissues Example 1

Problem

Before rubber was used in inflatable balls used in sports, people would inflate animal bladders to make the inner part of a ball. Which tissue type would make this possible? 

Problem

When you look at another person, what do you see?

Problem

What is different about the epithelium found inside the mouth and the epithelium found on the face?

Stratified Cuboidal Epithelia

Stratified Columnar Epithelia

Problem

Which type of epithelial tissue has more than one cell shape in a single layer? 

Problem

Which of the following functions is stratified squamous epithelial tissue best suited to?

