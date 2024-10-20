Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints definitions Flashcards
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints definitions
- Cartilaginous JointsJoints where bones are bound by cartilage, providing stability with limited movement.
- Hyaline CartilageA tough yet flexible connective tissue that resists tension and compression forces.
- FibrocartilageA compressible and resilient cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in joints.
- SynarthrosesImmovable joints that allow no movement, providing structural stability.
- AmphiarthrosesJoints allowing limited movement, providing a balance between stability and flexibility.
- SynchondrosesCartilaginous joints where bones are connected by hyaline cartilage, typically immovable.
- SynostosesBony joints formed when bones fuse together, replacing cartilage with bone tissue.
- Epiphyseal PlatesGrowth plates in long bones that ossify and fuse bones together in adulthood.
- SymphysesCartilaginous joints along the body's midline, bound by fibrocartilage, allowing slight movement.
- Intervertebral JointsSymphyses in the spine allowing for forward and backward movement, acting as shock absorbers.
- Pubic SymphysisA symphysis in the pelvis that facilitates movement and absorbs shock during motion.
- ManubriumThe upper part of the sternum connecting to the first rib via hyaline cartilage.
- DiaphysisThe shaft or central part of a long bone, connected to the epiphysis by cartilage.
- EpiphysisThe end part of a long bone, initially growing separately from the shaft.
- Synovial JointsJoints with a synovial cavity allowing for free movement, unlike cartilaginous joints.