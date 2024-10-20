Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cartilaginous Joints Joints where bones are bound by cartilage, providing stability with limited movement.

Hyaline Cartilage A tough yet flexible connective tissue that resists tension and compression forces.

Fibrocartilage A compressible and resilient cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in joints.

Synarthroses Immovable joints that allow no movement, providing structural stability.

Amphiarthroses Joints allowing limited movement, providing a balance between stability and flexibility.

Synchondroses Cartilaginous joints where bones are connected by hyaline cartilage, typically immovable.

Synostoses Bony joints formed when bones fuse together, replacing cartilage with bone tissue.

Epiphyseal Plates Growth plates in long bones that ossify and fuse bones together in adulthood.

Symphyses Cartilaginous joints along the body's midline, bound by fibrocartilage, allowing slight movement.

Intervertebral Joints Symphyses in the spine allowing for forward and backward movement, acting as shock absorbers.

Pubic Symphysis A symphysis in the pelvis that facilitates movement and absorbs shock during motion.

Manubrium The upper part of the sternum connecting to the first rib via hyaline cartilage.

Diaphysis The shaft or central part of a long bone, connected to the epiphysis by cartilage.

Epiphysis The end part of a long bone, initially growing separately from the shaft.