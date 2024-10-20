Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints definitions Flashcards

Back
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints definitions
1/15
  • Cartilaginous Joints
    Joints where bones are bound by cartilage, providing stability with limited movement.
  • Hyaline Cartilage
    A tough yet flexible connective tissue that resists tension and compression forces.
  • Fibrocartilage
    A compressible and resilient cartilage that acts as a shock absorber in joints.
  • Synarthroses
    Immovable joints that allow no movement, providing structural stability.
  • Amphiarthroses
    Joints allowing limited movement, providing a balance between stability and flexibility.
  • Synchondroses
    Cartilaginous joints where bones are connected by hyaline cartilage, typically immovable.
  • Synostoses
    Bony joints formed when bones fuse together, replacing cartilage with bone tissue.
  • Epiphyseal Plates
    Growth plates in long bones that ossify and fuse bones together in adulthood.
  • Symphyses
    Cartilaginous joints along the body's midline, bound by fibrocartilage, allowing slight movement.
  • Intervertebral Joints
    Symphyses in the spine allowing for forward and backward movement, acting as shock absorbers.
  • Pubic Symphysis
    A symphysis in the pelvis that facilitates movement and absorbs shock during motion.
  • Manubrium
    The upper part of the sternum connecting to the first rib via hyaline cartilage.
  • Diaphysis
    The shaft or central part of a long bone, connected to the epiphysis by cartilage.
  • Epiphysis
    The end part of a long bone, initially growing separately from the shaft.
  • Synovial Joints
    Joints with a synovial cavity allowing for free movement, unlike cartilaginous joints.