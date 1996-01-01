8. Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
8. Joints
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints
concept
Introduction to Cartilaginous Joints
In this video, we're going to continue to talk about the structural classes of joints by focusing specifically on the cartilaginous joints. And so in cartilaginous joints, as their name implies, the bones are going to be bound by cartilage, either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage but not so much elastic cartilage. And so, recall from our previous lesson videos that hyaline cartilage and fibrocartilage are tough yet flexible, specialized connective tissues that are able to resist both tension and compression forces. And so this makes cartilaginous joints structurally stable. However, recall that the structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of the mobility of the joint. And so, although cartilaginous joints are structurally stable, they are going to have limited movement. And so like fibrous joints, cartilaginous joints are always going to be classified functionally either as synarthroses or amphiarthrosis, which is why we have the symbols for them here. And so again, notice the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement, arrows going around it, which can hopefully be helpful to remind you that synarthrosis are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally classified as immovable joints. And notice that the symbol for amphiarthrosis has just one movement arrow going around it, which can hopefully help you remember that amphiarthrosis allow for just a little or an average amount of movement if you will. Now, really, there are two types of cartilaginous joints and they are the synchondrosis and the synthesis. And so moving forward in our course, we're going to talk about each of these two cartilaginous joints in their own separate videos starting with the synchondrosis. So I'll see you all there.
concept
Synchondrosis (Pleural: Synchondroses)
In this video, we're going to talk about the first type of cartilaginous joint in our lesson, which is the synchondrosis and the plural form are the synchondrosis. And so synchondrosis are cartilaginous joints where bones are bound specifically by hyaline cartilage. And so it's helpful to recall that the root cond which is found in the word synchondrosis is a root that means cartilage. And so recall from our previous lesson, videos on cartilages that hyaline cartilage is a tough yet flexible specialized connective tissue that actually can resist tension forces. And so the hyaline cartilage in these synchondrosis makes these synchondrosis structurally stable. And so they are able to provide structural stability. However, recall that structural stability of a joint comes at the cost of the mobility of the joint. And so, although these synchondrosis provide structural stability, they essentially allow no movement. And so therefore, they are always classified functionally as these synarthroses, which is why we have the symbol for synarthrosis here in our lesson. And again, notice that the symbol for synarthrosis does not have any movement, arrows going around it and because it doesn't have any movement, arrows going around it, hopefully that can be a helpful reminder that these synarthrosis are still or stationary joints that essentially allow for no movement and are generally considered immovable joints. Now similar to sutures. Eventually, some synchondrosis bones may actually fuse together in order to become a synostosis or a bony joint. And so, recall that the root is a root that means bone. And so hopefully, that can remind you that a synostosis is when two or more bones fuse together into a single bone. And so the hyaline cartilage that is in these synchondrosis can eventually ossify. And of course, that means that it can be replaced by new bone tissue. And so again, not all synchondrosis are going to ossify to become a synostosis, only some of them will and usually the ones that are involved with growth and development are going to turn into these synostosis such as the epi physio plates, which we'll get to see down below in our image. And so notice here in the middle of the image, we have this human skeleton and we're focusing in on very specific regions on the left hand side, we're focusing in on the femur. And so you can see here is the femur and notice that we're zooming into the top portion here of the femur. And what you'll notice is that these blue lines that you can see here and here where we're indicating with these arrows. These are the epithelial plates also sometimes referred to as growth plates and so these are going to be synchondrosis. There are hyaline cartilage that is connecting bones. It is connecting the epithets of the bone to the diaphysis of the bone. And so these epi physio plates can be found in long bones such as the femur and the humerus and the tibia, for example. And uh these epi physio plates again in Children and adolescents, they will be present. But when they reach adulthood, these epi physio plates are going to ossify and uh the bones will fuse together to create synostosis. Now, notice over here on the right side, we're focusing in on another example of crosis which is between the first rib and the sternum, specifically the manubrium of the sternum or the superficial portion of the sternum. And so notice here, we have the first rib and the first rib is being connected to the manubrium of the sternum or the superficial portion of the sternum by the hyaline cartilage that you can see here. And so this is a synchondrosis. Now, it is only the first rib that is the junction that connects the first rib to the stardom that is considered a synchondrosis. Many of the other ribs that lie beneath are going to have junctions that are considered synovial joints. And so uh we'll get to talk more about those later in our course. But for now, this here concludes our brief lesson on synchondrosis and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn about the other type of cartilaginous joint as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
example
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints Example 1
So here we have an example problem that asks how are synchondrosis similar to sutures? And we've got these four potential answer options down below. Now, option A says that they are both made of rigid hyen cartilage. But of course, we know that this is not true for sutures because recall that sutures are a type of fibrous joint where the bones of the skull are connected by dense irregular connective tissue not connected by hyaline cartilage. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option. A. Now, option B says that the epi physio plates and sutures can both ossify over time to form synostosis and recall that the epi physio plates are examples of synchondrosis. And so recall from our previous lesson videos that this is actually true. The hyaline cartilage and epi physio plates can ossify over time to form synostosis and the sutures of the skull can also ossify over time to form synostosis. And so because option B is true, we can go ahead and highlight it as the correct answer option and recall that ossification just means the replacement or the formation of new bone tissue. And uh synostosis recall are just uh when two bones fuse together into a single bone. Now, let's check. Option C and D just to be sure. Option C says that the casto sternal synchondrosis and sutures both allow a small amount of movement. But recall that joints that allow for a little or an average amount of movement with a slight amount of movement are categorized as amphiarthrosis. But recall that synchondrosis and sutures are both classified as sin arthrosis, meaning that they are still or stationary and generally considered immovable joints. And so option C is not going to be the best option for this example. Now, option D says that they are both fibrous joints, but of course, we know that this is not true. We know that the sutures are considered fibrous joints. However, the synchondrosis with that root chond, that means cartilage, it is going to be a cartilaginous joint, not a fibrous joint. And so that's why we can eliminate option D. And so this year concludes this example problem and I'll see you all in our.
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is true?
A
Synchondroses can be either synarthroses or amphiarthroses.
B
Synchondroses are more functionally similar to syndesmoses than gomphoses.
C
Synchondroses can be found in both the axial and appendicular skeleton.
D
All statements are true.
concept
Symphysis (Pleural: Symphyses)
In this video, we're going to talk about the second type of cartilaginous joint in our lesson, which is the synthesis and the plural form are the syntheses. And so what's important to notice about the synthesis is that they have a unique spelling that we can actually use to our advantage to help us remember important features about these syntheses. And so unlike many of the other joints that we've talked about in our previous lesson videos that start with the letters syn as in Nancy, the syntheses start with the letters sym as in Mary. And that M is quite unique to these sympathies uh for that reason. And so we can utilize this letter M and synthesis to help us remember key features about these syntheses. And also what you'll notice is also unique about the syntheses is not just the letter M but also the letters Ph. And so that ph phonetically makes an F sound. And so uh together the M and the PH can help us remember critical features about these syntheses. And so this is why we have those letters underlined here underneath the synthesis. And so syntheses are going to be cartilaginous joints in the body's midline. And so they're found always in the center or the midline of our body. And so that is where the M and syntheses can help us uh with remembering that these syntheses are found in the body's midline. Now, they're found in the body's midline where bones are going to be bound specifically by fibrocartilage. And so the Ph and syntheses which phonetically makes an f sound can remind us of the f in fibrocartilage. And so hopefully, by utilizing these memory tools, you can easily remember the most important features of these syntheses. Now recall from our previous lesson videos that fibrocartilage is designed for strength and flexibility. And the fibrocartilage found in these syntheses actually does allow for a little movement and because it does allow for a little movement, they are always going to be functionally classified as amphiarthrosis, which is why we have the symbol for amphiarthrosis here. And so again, notice that the symbol for apr throes has just the one single movement arrow going around it, which can hopefully help you remember that these N pr throes allow for just a little or an average amount of movement if you will. Now also recall from our previous lesson videos on cartilage is that fibrocartilage is very compressible, resilient and flexible. And because that's the case, this allows sympathies to act as shock absorbers. And so that will be very important to their functions. And so let's take a look at our image down below where we can see a few examples of these syntheses. And so notice here, we have our human skeleton and we're focusing in on specific regions. On the left hand side, we're focusing in on the spine of this human skeleton. And what you'll notice is that the intravertebral joints that are found in the spine are actually going to be these syntheses. And so again, the spine is found in the midline of our body. And uh of course, the synthesis is going is going to contain fibrocartilage connecting the bones. And so here what you can see in blue, this is going to represent the fibrocartilage. And again, it is extremely compressible, resilient and flexible, allowing it to act as a shock absorber, which is really important for our spine to be able to do since it's constantly having to fight against gravity. And so it's constantly being compressed and it needs to be able to absorb shock. Now, recall that amphiarthrosis, the root a is a root that means both or both sides. And so, mp arthrosis allow for a movement on both sides of the joint. And so this allows this um synthesis to have movement on both sides. And so this allows us to be able to lean backwards and also lean forwards and collectively the the a little again, these syntheses are anti arthrosis and so they allow for a little movement but collectively, all of the introvert heal joints that allow for a little movement can build up and stack up, allowing our spine to have a pretty decent amount of movement. But the individual joint is in anti arthrosis. Now, on the right side of the image we're focusing in here on the pelvis. And what you'll notice is that here right in the midline, again, we have what's known as the pubic synthesis and the pubic synthesis is found here in the pelvis. And so it is connecting the bones on both sides and it will allow for movement on both sides of the joint. And again, it's made up of fibrocartilage. So it is extremely resilient and compressible and can act as a shock absorber for movements in our body. And so this year concludes our brief lesson on syntheses and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about other joints as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.
example
Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints Example 2
So here we have an example problem that asks which type of joint would be best suited to withstanding a great deal of mechanical stress while also being compressible in order to absorb shock. And we've got these four potential answer options down below that include synchondrosis, syndesmosis, syntheses and gums. And so of course, recall from our previous lesson video that syntheses are going to contain fibrocartilage and you can think that the ph noise phonetically can remind you of the f noise and fibrocartilage. And so uh recall that the fibrocartilage is going to allow for a great deal of mechanical stress, withstanding a great deal of mechanical stress while also being compressible in order to absorb shock. And so the correct answer to this problem is answer option C syntheses. Now, synchondrosis are going to be cartilaginous joints made of hyaline cartilage, but the hyaline cartilage does not allow for shock absorption like fibrocartilage does. And so for that reason, we can eliminate answer option. A now, syndesmosis and gomphosis are both types of fibrous joints that utilize fibrous connective tissue, mainly dense, irregular connective tissue which allows for a lot of strength. However, it does not have the shock absorbing properties that fibrocartilage has. And so for that reason, we could have eliminated answer options B and D. And so again, option C synthesis is the correct answer to this example. And I'll see you all in our.
ProblemProblem
Which joint type is primarily responsible for allowing growth in long bones during childhood?
A
Syndesmosis
B
Synchondrosis
C
Symphysis.
D
Gomphosis.
ProblemProblem
Which of the following describes a cartilaginous joint?
A
The amphiarthrosis between the radius and ulna, allowing for forearm rotation.
B
The freely movable shoulder joint, which contains articular and hyaline cartilage.
C
The synarthrosis between bones of the skull.
D
The amphiarthrosis between adjacent vertebrae in the spine.