Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints quiz Flashcards

Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints quiz
  • What connects the bones in cartilaginous joints?
    Cartilaginous joints are connected by either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.
  • What type of cartilage connects bones in a synchondrosis joint?
    In a synchondrosis joint, bones are connected by hyaline cartilage.
  • Which of the following is an example of a cartilaginous joint: epiphyseal plate, knee joint, or elbow joint?
    The epiphyseal plate is an example of a cartilaginous joint.
  • Which type(s) of cartilage can be found in cartilaginous joints?
    Cartilaginous joints can contain either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.
  • Which of the following joints is cartilaginous: pubic symphysis, shoulder joint, or hip joint?
    The pubic symphysis is a cartilaginous joint.
  • Which of the following is a cartilaginous joint: intervertebral disc, wrist joint, or ankle joint?
    The intervertebral disc is a cartilaginous joint.
  • Which of the following is a cartilaginous joint that is united by fibrocartilage: pubic symphysis, knee joint, or shoulder joint?
    The pubic symphysis is a cartilaginous joint united by fibrocartilage.
  • Which of the following cartilaginous joints is found only in young individuals: epiphyseal plate, pubic symphysis, or intervertebral disc?
    The epiphyseal plate is a cartilaginous joint found only in young individuals.
  • What is the functional classification of synchondroses?
    Synchondroses are functionally classified as synarthroses, meaning they are immovable joints.
  • What role does fibrocartilage play in symphyses?
    Fibrocartilage in symphyses acts as a shock absorber and allows for limited movement.