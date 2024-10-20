Structural Class: Cartilaginous Joints quiz Flashcards
What connects the bones in cartilaginous joints?
Cartilaginous joints are connected by either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.What type of cartilage connects bones in a synchondrosis joint?
In a synchondrosis joint, bones are connected by hyaline cartilage.Which of the following is an example of a cartilaginous joint: epiphyseal plate, knee joint, or elbow joint?
The epiphyseal plate is an example of a cartilaginous joint.Which type(s) of cartilage can be found in cartilaginous joints?
Cartilaginous joints can contain either hyaline cartilage or fibrocartilage.Which of the following joints is cartilaginous: pubic symphysis, shoulder joint, or hip joint?
The pubic symphysis is a cartilaginous joint.Which of the following is a cartilaginous joint: intervertebral disc, wrist joint, or ankle joint?
The intervertebral disc is a cartilaginous joint.Which of the following is a cartilaginous joint that is united by fibrocartilage: pubic symphysis, knee joint, or shoulder joint?
The pubic symphysis is a cartilaginous joint united by fibrocartilage.Which of the following cartilaginous joints is found only in young individuals: epiphyseal plate, pubic symphysis, or intervertebral disc?
The epiphyseal plate is a cartilaginous joint found only in young individuals.What is the functional classification of synchondroses?
Synchondroses are functionally classified as synarthroses, meaning they are immovable joints.What role does fibrocartilage play in symphyses?
Fibrocartilage in symphyses acts as a shock absorber and allows for limited movement.